James Franco’s participation theory is disproved in a new version of the trailer

Fan theory indicated a possible participation of the actor in the film

Spider-Man: No Return Home is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and fans are very excited to discover everything that’s coming. Thus, many theories end up appearing on the internet. One of the most recent appeared after the release of the second trailer for the Marvel movie on Tuesday (16), indicating a possible return of the actor James Franco like the villain Green elf.

According to fan theory, the presence of a hitherto unknown villain, who appears briefly in the trailer, could indicate a second Green elf in the movie.

However, the release of the trailer in 4K may disappoint fans who believe in the return of James Franco, as it is noted that this “second Green Goblin” It is really, Willem Dafoe, who is already with his return as the confirmed villain. The look even looks like the one previously disclosed in a supposedly leaked image of a character costume test (via CBM).

Check out the trailer in 4K:

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friend from the neighborhood is unmasked, and he can no longer separate his normal life from the risky routine of a superhero. When he asks for Doctor Strange’s help, everything gets even more dangerous, forcing him to discover the true meaning of being Spider-Man”.

The film has Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch in your cast. From previous franchises, we have the return of Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx like Doctor Octopus and Electro, respectively, in addition to Willem Dafoe like Green Goblin, JK Simmons like J. Jonah Jameson, Thomas Haden Church like the Sandman and Rhys Ifans like the Lizard.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is scheduled to premiere for December 16th at the movies.

