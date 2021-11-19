Joe Biden assesses diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Games

Decision is seen as a reaction to human rights violations committed by the Chinese government

EFE/EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL Announcement comes days after a virtual meeting between Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping



the president of U.S, Joe Biden, assesses a possible diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing, which take place from February 4-20, 2022. The decision would be an alternative reaction to human rights violations committed by the Chinese government, without harming American athletes, reported the Washington Post. The announcement comes days after a virtual meeting between Biden and the president of China, Xi Jinping. However, according to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, world leaders did not talk about the sporting event, although a government note clarifies Washington’s concerns about “practices in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as about the human rights more broadly”. Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, defended the boycott in protest of human rights violations.

*With EFE