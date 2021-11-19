José de Abreu exposes Vera Fischer and shocks when he reveals what he did to her in bed

José de Abreu he already makes several controversial statements on social media, but this time, he caused it in his autobiography. In one of the excerpts, he revealed an experience with Vera Fischer.

In the book entitled Abreugrafia, he revealed that he had a night with the actress and exposed details of what happened: “The restaurant was emptying and, when we finished dinner, there was almost no one left”.

“All along, I noticed that Vera was into me. ‘Yahhh,’ I thought. But I didn’t dare attack”, explained, even describing the lines of the situation:

“When I went to the bathroom, Liège (Monteiro, promoter and manager) told me something like this: ‘She’s got the idea that she wants to be with you today.’ ‘Okay, you can use me at will,’ he said. When I returned to the table, I looked deep into his eyes, took his face in both hands and said, ‘I want you.’

Afterwards, the two went to the actress’ apartment: “I knew Vera would feel a lot better being chosen than choosing. We started making out right there, kissing, hugging, touching, crazy, and the waiters there.”

“We went to her house, if I’m not mistaken the house where she lived with Perry (Salles, the actress’s ex-husband). And I had one of the most beautiful nights of love of my life”, completed the actor, who is on the air in the soap opera a place in the sun.

José de Abreu celebrates releases

On social media, the author talked about the pre-release of his books this week and declared:

“Born! They are twins! I wrote for some seasons abroad. About six years between writing, revising, cutting, correcting… There are things that everyone knows, there are things that few people know and there is a lot that no one knows. For example: did you know that I produced a show by Rita Lee and TuttiFruti in Pelotas and a disaster almost happened? So it is. It was #frutoproibido, the best rock record in Brazil. #ABREUGRAPHY, Abreu’s autobiography”.

In the comments, he received raves from fans and admirers, who looked forward to the official release, when they will go on sale.

