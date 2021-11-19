José de Abreu launches autobiography in Rio with preface by Lula

José de Abreu, on the air in “Um Lugar ao Sol” (Globo) as the businessman Santiago, released his autobiography, entitled “Abreugrafia – Livros 1 e 2”, at Livraria da Travessa, in Leblon, in the South Zone of Rio. The actor received a number of supporters from the Workers’ Party (PT), of which he is a member, and turned the autograph night into a kind of “political campaign”.

The event was even attended by a “fake Lula” — Guilherme Ribas, a fan of the actor, who took a mask of former president Luís Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to receive his autograph. Actor Tonico Pereira and deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) also honored their friend.

“If it’s up to me, I’ll be a candidate next year. Be it a deputy or a senator. Brazil has already hit rock bottom, and now, alongside Lula as a candidate, we want to rebuild the country,” said the actor in an interview with splash.

José de Abreu, however, warned that dedication to politics will not take him away from artistic life. “I will only be political for four years, and not for the rest of my life. I need to do something for our Culture. It doesn’t mean that I will live politically, no, it will only be a period,” he said.

In addition to “Lula fake”, José de Abreu received other possible candidates who, in addition to selfies, asked for the actor’s support. Representatives of the MST (Movimento do Sem Terra) were also at the event and presented the artist with a cap from the movement.

To the closest friends who attended the launch, José de Abreu announced that he will go to Portugal next week. He justified that he has already finished recording “Um Lugar ao Sol” and that “due to his political positions, it is impossible to circulate here in Brazil”.

He points out: “They lack respect for me a lot. Terrible.”

11.18.2021 – José de Abreu at book signing at the launch of his book, in Rio Image: Lucas Pasin/UOL

Lula’s Preface

splash he read the preface to the work of the first volume of the book, signed by Lula himself. In the text, the ex-president speaks of the identification with the actor by the characters in the soap operas and the connection with Abreu through the same social and political vision.

The books also bring an account by José de Abreu of when he was sexually abused at age 12, and about a night of love with actress Vera Fischer.