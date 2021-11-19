José de Abreu reveals that he plans to marry his girlfriend

José de Abreu, on air in “Um Lugar ao Sol” (Globo) in the role of the businessman Santiago, launched his autobiography, entitled “Abreugrafia – Livros 1 e 2”, at Livraria da Travessa, in Leblon, in the South Zone of Rio. which had an atmosphere of “political campaign”.

The actor received a number of celebrities for the autograph night, in addition to his girlfriend, Carol Junger. The couple posed for pictures, and the protagonist of the event celebrated the union — and talked beyond the point about exchanging rings.

“They try to attack us because of the age difference, right? But what can I do? She can’t get old fast and neither can I lower my age. We’ve been together for two and a half years, everyone thought it wouldn’t last a month . And we’re getting married in a little while,” said Abreu, in an interview with splash.

About marriage, the actor says he has no plans yet, but that “an hour comes out”. Upon hearing the statement, Carol joked with her husband about the proposal.

“He opens his mouth a lot talking about marriage, huh? But the truth is that since we already live together, we consider it married. He calls me ‘my wife,'” he said.

Asked about the idea of ​​marrying Zé de Abreu, Carol Junger said: “We do intend to marry. We’ve talked about it. But don’t expect a big party or anything grand, let’s have a more discreet ceremony. Something with few guests, or maybe just me and him . It will be discreet. We have been talking about it.”

The couple, who live together, will head to Portugal on November 26th. “Zé has been living abroad for a while and I accompany him. Our routine in Portugal is calm. We always come back whenever he needs some work”, says the actor’s girlfriend.

Lula’s Preface

splash read the preface to the work of the first volume of the book, signed by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). In the text, the ex-president speaks of the identification with the actor by the characters in the soap operas and the connection with Abreu through the same social and political vision.

The books also bring an account by José de Abreu of when he was sexually abused at age 12, and about a night of love with actress Vera Fischer.