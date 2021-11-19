José is born, Laura Neiva’s second child with Chay Suede

Laura Neiva revealed, on Thursday night (18), that she gave birth to José, her second child with Chay Suede, Last day.

The actress published a photo in which she appears lying next to her newborn, her daughter Maria, almost 2 years old, and Chay. “José arrived yesterday,” Laura wrote.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

In September, Chay wrote a beautiful romantic tribute to Laura, who turned 28 years old.

“The love of my life turned 28, what a joy, what an honor to have shared the last seven years of my life with you. My greatest reference of virtue on this earth, you. God is too good to us, too good to me, He placed the teacher by my side with everything I needed to learn and other things I didn’t even know I would need, you. Mother of my children, owner of my heart and my desire, I love you with everything I have in me, and I dream of being more so that I can love you better every day”, said Chay.

“I have said once that good taste asks you for advice, every year that goes by, this truth asserts itself absolute, it does, and you always give it. The loving generosity that surrounds all your movements, your steps, gives you the possibility to see things that are often invisible to me, but you let me spy and learn what it is to love for real. Happy birthday, my love, may God bless you and keep your heart, your body and all the infinite life that it makes possible. May you fulfill your dreams and feel a lot of joy every day. I love you forever”, completed the heartthrob, who has been out of the screen since the end of Amor de Mãe, in which the character Domênico/Danilo lived.

know more

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?