Jovem Pan is called Jovem “Klan” for zero ratings and disastrous coverage of Lula’s trip

The pocketnarista Jovem Pan became a joke on social networks this Thursday (18) for a series of bad news involving the network. New to TV by subscription, she managed to get zero on the ibope. In addition, he committed a series of faux pas during Lula’s trip to European countries. That’s why it’s called the “Young Klan” on the networks.

young pan being detonated

Young Klan journalism struck again. Citing Lula’s travels through Europe, the PT’s meeting with the president of France, Emannuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace, in Paris, did not go unnoticed.

However, a pocket commentator claimed that the former Brazilian president went to visit Jacques Chirac who died in 2019.

The commentator is newcomer Bruna Torlay.

Check out some of the reactions on the networks.

And the Young Klan journalist said that Lula went to France to meet Jacques Chirac. 😂

Jacques Chirac died in 2019! Okay that the France birthplace of Kardec, may have been on a psychographic table.😂🤦‍♀️ — Janaina Dahoui (@JanaDahoui) November 18, 2021

Even the anti-vax councilor friend of the Young Klan is in Dubai’s bounty. That’s why the immaculate got the vaccine then, right? pic.twitter.com/TSvoUpQzrb — CPI DOS MEMES (@cpidosmemes) November 14, 2021

Starting the car after sending it to wash and seeing that the radio is tuned to the young Klan pic.twitter.com/ILEmrKsiaw — Felipe Abal (@FelipeAbal) November 18, 2021

Young Klan achieved the feat of having less audience than Rede Tv! 😂 https://t.co/HlkPvWa3Rh — Jesus Da Goiabeira 🐊💉💉 (@da_goiabeira) November 18, 2021

Zero in audience

Young Pan News managed to stage a historic embarrassment last Sunday. The Pocket Narista station had an average rating of 0.0 point between 7:00 and midnight. The channel barely managed to reach 0.1 on the National Television Panel. The metric is obtained with indices from the 14 largest capitals in the country, such as São Paulo and Rio, and from the metropolitan region of Campinas.

The brand only takes into account the pay TV audience. The literal audience trait, represented by the 0.0 dot, means that the station was tuned to less than 35,800 people per minute during the day.

Jornal da Manhã managed to score only in its first hour of airing, with an average of 0.1. After him, the network broadcast 16 consecutive programs with zero performance in the national territory.

Jovem Pan News only recovered from the failure in Jornal da Manhã the following day (16), when it scored an average of 0.1 point.