Judge recognizes signs of ‘mismanagement’, but denies removing Inep’s president

The Federal Court in the Federal District rejected this Thursday, 18, a request from educational entities to remove the president of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (inep), Danilo Dupas. The body is responsible for organizing the National Secondary Education Examination (And either).

The preliminary decision is made by judge Marcelo Rebello Pinheiro, from the 16th Federal Court of Brasília, for whom there is not enough evidence to justify the removal at this time.

The magistrate acknowledged that the attack against the president of Inep may “represent an indication of mismanagement or abuse of power”, but concluded that “further investigation” is necessary on the collective request for dismissal, including a statement from the institute itself.

“There is not enough evidence to, in the context of summary cognition, intervene in administrative decisions that enjoy a presumption of legitimacy, which can only be removed by robust evidence in their disfavor”, says an excerpt of the decision.

The request for removal was presented after reports were made public by Inep employees about alleged psychological pressure and surveillance in the formulation of Enem, to avoid issues that could upset the ideological core of the Jair Bolsonaro government. The president himself even said that the entrance exam is beginning to ‘have the face of the government’. In all, 37 technicians handed over the positions on the eve of the application of the tests, which begin on Sunday, 21. In his decision, the judge also considered that the removal of the director of Inep, with three to go before the entrance exam, could affect the performance of the exam. .

The Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) also filed a lawsuit and asked Inep to prove Enem’s safety against leaks, fraud and undue interference. “What can be seen, once again, is the credibility of Enem being called into question by acts and failures of the federal public administration bodies”, says an excerpt from the public civil action, which still accuses Planalto of trying to ‘control the content of the test’.

Dupas was in the Senate on Wednesday, 17, and denied interference in the tests and said that the exchange of exam questions is ‘common’. The president of Inep also stated that the mass dismissal is not related to any type of moral or institutional harassment of servers.

