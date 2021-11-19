Killer spider considered extinct reappears on Australian island

Supposedly extinct, the spiders of the species Zephyrarchaea austini were re-identified on Kangaroo Island, Australia. Known for its giant jaw and piercing tusks, this arachnid, which goes by the popular name of the “pelican spider”, has earned the bad reputation of “killer” for its aggressive hunting style and “cannibal”, as it targets other spiders. .

Scientists feared that the species had been extinguished during forest fires that occurred in the country of Oceania, between 2019 and 2020. However, researchers announced that they had found two live specimens in September this year, 3.8 km away from their natural habitat.

When massive wildfires swept Australia in 2019 and 2020, claiming hundreds of lives and destroying more than 27 million acres of land, experts predicted that more than 1 billion mammals, birds and reptiles across the country could also have been injured. or dead, detailed the American newspaper The Washington Post, which echoed the discovery.

Called Pelican spiders because of their elongated neck and powerful bird-like jaws, the “killer” spiders have their origins dating back to the Jurassic period over 140 million years ago and play a crucial role in helping to regulate the ecosystem, controlling pests and pumping nutrients back into the soil.

“They are vitally important to the functioning of the ecosystem, but they are also largely ignored,” Jessica Marsh, an arachnologist and South Australian Museum honorary research assistant, told the British newspaper on spiders.

“We’ve been researching these invertebrates since the fires, so it was an incredible feeling to finally find them,” he said, adding that the search to find and protect other arachnid populations will continue.

Described by National Geographic as the “little wolves” of the forest because they are “brutally effective” in their hunts, the species is known to trap other spiders in its jaws and swing them through the air until they die.

Jessica, who admitted to having an emotional connection to the creatures because of her years of research, noted that many people don’t seem all that interested, arguing that there is “general public and political apathy toward invertebrates.”

Although the discovery of the two spiders is promising, the expert said that the recovery process will be a challenge, as these spiders often nest in dense vegetation, which will take a long time to grow back after fires.

Other species of killer spiders can be found in the forests of Madagascar and also in South Africa.