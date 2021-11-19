Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating yes! A source in the New York Post’s PageSix column assured the publication exclusively that the 41-year-old businesswoman is actually in love with the 28-year-old ‘Saturday Night Live’ star.

The news was confirmed by people nearby days after several meetings of the new couple.

Davidson recently traveled to California for his 28th birthday this week and spent time at Kim’s mother Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs mansion with Flavor Flav, who shared photos of everyone in pajamas on his Instagram.

Kim Kardashian’s followers still doubt this relationship, but the source assured that Kim and Pete are together!

According to the column, representatives of the new couple did not respond to requests for comment.

Kardashian and Davidson were first seen holding hands on a walk in a park in Southern California on October 29, shortly after Kim’s appearance on Saturday Night Live.

PETE DAVIDSON SPEAKS ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIP

Pete Davidson laughed off speculation about his relationship with Kim Kardashian during his appearance on the show “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, where he went to promote his new show, the cartoon “The Freak Brothers”.

The 27-year-old comedian has been seen with Kim several times since she appeared as a guest on Saturday Night Live last month, and has now been questioned by Meyers in the interview.

The presenter referred to Pete and Kim’s romance when he said, “I want to talk about something. I think I want to confirm if it’s true or if it’s a hoax. This is something I saw a lot in the press… We would like you to speak here”.

Pete interrupted Seth and joked, “A lot of people when I pass by whisper, you know, looking at me. And you know, it’s true… I have a show that’s coming out on [plataforma] Tubi”, he changed the subject.

Davidson also revealed that he received a lot of comments asking for tickets to Saturday Night Live after it was revealed that Taylor Swift will appear as the next guest on the show, only he has already warned that he will not help anyone.

“Yeah, nobody leaves me alone. I tell everyone that… man, they don’t give me tickets to get in.”

As much as Seth Meyers tried, the comedian declined to give details of his relationship with Kanye West’s ex.