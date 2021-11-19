Kingston brings to Brazil new PCI-E 4.0 SSDs with rates of up to 7.3 GB/s

Kingston held this Wednesday (17) an event to present a series of novelties for the Brazilian market. In addition to two new M.2 PCI-E 4.0 SSDs with high speeds, the company also announced the arrival of the XS2000 portable SSD, with a compact design that fits in a pocket, and reinforced the novelties offered by DDR5 memories.

All components had already been presented by the company at the beginning of the year, during a dedicated presentation at CES 2021, but now their arrival in Brazil has been confirmed, accompanied by a launch window.

KC3000 achieves 7GB/sec speed and 4TB capacity

The first novelty is the KC3000 SSD, a M.2 NVMe PCI-E 4.0 solution that stands out for its speeds — there are 7,000 MB/s for reading and up to 7,000 MB/s for writing, making it one of the fastest on the market. Other than that, the component uses TLC memories, with triple-level cells, making it an attractive option for users who work with heavier storage tasks, such as content creation in 4K and 3D modeling.

The KC3000 achieves read rates of up to 7GB/s, 4TB capacity and 3.2 PBW Lifetime Warranty (Image: Playback/Kingston)

The 3D TLC memories also allow ample capacity, ranging from 512GB to 4TB, and good durability, with guaranteed operation that reaches a respectable 3.2 Petabytes Written (PBW) in the most robust model. For cooling, Kingston utilizes a combined aluminum and graphene heatsink, ensuring the storage “stays cool while delivering maximum performance.”

An interesting point highlighted during the presentation is that the company justified the delay in launching solutions based on the PCI-E 4.0 bus: Kingston explains that it chose to wait for the maturation of controllers and NAND memory chips, in order to extract maximum performance that the technology provides and provide a real upgrade compared to models it has offered before.

FURY Renegade hits 7.3 GB/s and brings graphene cooling

For enthusiasts, the company brings the Kingston FURY Renegade, premium SSD M.2 NVMe PCI-E 4.0 that closely resembles the KC3000 with similar specifications. However, the gamer model goes even further in speed and durability, reaching 7,300 MB/s of read while maintaining up to 7,000 MB/s of write.

The FURY Renegade achieves read speeds of up to 7.3 GB/s, arrives in models up to 4 TB and features up to 4 PBW durability (Image: Playback/Kingston)

Like its more basic brother, the FURY Renegade uses NAND 3D TLC memory chips, thus being offered in variants between 512GB and 4TB, but stands out for reaching a guarantee of up to 4 PBW in the higher capacity variant. Cooling is handled by a discrete heatsink that combines aluminum and graphene,

Kington has also ensured that both the KC3000 and the FURY Renegade are PS5 ready, offering settings well above Sony’s 5.5 GB/s minimum spec.

XS2000 portable SSD and DDR5 memories

In addition to the M.2 SSDs, Kingston revealed that it will also soon bring to Brazil the XS2000, a portable SSD that stands out for its super compact size. With dimensions of 69.4 x 32.5 x 13.5 mm, the accessory “fits in your pocket”, but does not neglect speed and resistance — the disc comes with a protective cover that confers IP55 certification for resistance to splashing. ‘water, dust and impacts, and achieves readings of up to 2 GB/s.

The Kingstoon XS2000 is compact and stands out for its high speeds and capacities, which reach 2GB/s and 2TB, respectively (Image: Playback/Kingston)

Despite looking low compared to M.2 models, the XS2000’s transfer rates are among the highest in the external storage device segment. For this, the component takes advantage of the USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×2 connection, the latest version of the connection protocol, which reaches 20 Gbps, equivalent to the 2000 MB/s delivered by the SSD.

The novelty will be available in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacity options, and is compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1, macOS 10.14 or higher, Linux 2.6 or higher and Chrome OS operating systems to achieve maximum speed. The disk can also be connected to cell phones, although it shouldn’t deliver the high speeds promised in that case.

FURY Beast DDR5 memories are also coming soon, with base speeds of 4,800 MT/s and all the benefits of the new RAM protocol (Image: Playback/Kingston)

Finally, Kingston reinforced the debut of FURY Beast DDR5 memories, its first based on the new RAM protocol. The kits will ship from the factory with a speed of 4,800 MT/s, but can reach 5,200 MT/s through the new Intel XMP 3.0 automatic overclocking technology. Also included are the benefits of the new standard, such as integrated voltage controllers, SPD hub for profile storage, 32-bit dual subchannels for simultaneous reading and writing of data, and more.

Price and availability

Kingston did not announce precise prices or dates for the releases, but guaranteed that at least part of the news, including the M.2 SSDs and DDR5 memories, should arrive in December, before the end-of-year festivities.