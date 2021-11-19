know how to calculate the amount and when it will be paid

By law, workers who have right to 13th salary they are professionals with a formal contract. They are governed by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT). This amount granted to the worker is equivalent to the average amount paid in the 12 months of the year. It can be split into two installments or paid in a single installment.

Public servants (federal, state and municipal) are also paid a thirteenth salary, in addition to retirees and pensioners from both the National Social Security Institute (INSS) and civil servants.

For workers with a formal contract to receive payment of the 13th salary, it is necessary to comply with the established rules, which are:

It is necessary to work for more than 15 days with a formal contract;

A worker on leave because of an accident is entitled to receive;

The worker on maternity leave will have the right to receive;

In case of unfair dismissal, the amount will be received in proportion to the months of the year worked on the termination;

The employee cannot commit more than 15 absences without having justified in the company.

How to calculate the value of the 13th salary?

The amount that will be paid from the 13th salary to the worker with a formal contract will also be deducted from the INSS. To make this calculation of the amount that will be received, it is necessary to take the normal gross salary and the number of months that were worked in the company.

Taking as an example, an employee who earns a minimum wage of R$1,100.00 and has worked for 10 months. You divide the salary amount by 12 months and the result is multiplied by the months worked. So, if you worked 10 months receiving the minimum wage, you will be entitled to R$ 916.00 of the 13th salary.

Thirteenth Receipt

The employer will have to pay the 13th salary in two installments, one in November and the other by December 20th. Some companies are choosing to pay a portion of the 13th in July so as not to have such an onerous charge at the end of the year.

With respect to the single installment of the thirteenth, it can be paid until November 30th. These decisions on how best to receive are determined through negotiations between the employer and the worker.

If the worker has received a raise after paying the first installment of the 13th salary, then the higher salary will be calculated in the last installment. Remembering that this rule is for the receipt that usually happens. But there are also cases of amounts received with commissions. In this case, it will follow the average of the payment received during the year.

When the company does not meet the deadlines determined by law for receiving the 13th salary, it will be subject to payment of fine. The worker may file a complaint with the Ministry of Labor.