Landim gives details of the club’s giant project that could impact 400,000 people and generate millionaire profits

Flamengo announced a new museum project on Thursday (19). Financial impact can reach BRL 300 million per year

O Flamengo announced this Thursday (19) another new project to preserve its history. During an event held in Gávea, the club informed that will build a new museum.

In partnership with the Change it, a company that ran the project of other clubs around the world, such as river plate and Boca Juniors, in Argentine, Benfica, in Portugal, and youth, in Italy, the red-black will shell out BRL 18 million. All money will be invested by sponsors.

President Rodolfo Landim spoke at a press conference during the SportsCenter, which has transmission by ESPN on Star+, and explained how the museum’s infrastructure will be and said that about 400 thousand people will attend the new tourist spot in Rio de Janeiro every year.

“We intend to deliver the museum with 1000m² and then another one with 1000m². It will certainly be part of the Rio de Janeiro tourist itinerary. It will help a lot. About 400,000 people visit this museum each year“, said the president of the Rio club.

For July 2022, Flamengo already has plans to open part of the new construction to the public. The museum will be located on the second and third floors of the headquarters, incorporating the space of the current Fla Memory.

And the expected financial impact is big. Due to its proximity to the club’s official store, which is located in an adjacent space, Rubro-Negro intends to profit annually around BRL 300 million.