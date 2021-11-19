Lara plays detective and unveils macabre encounter; learn how· TV news

Without accepting the circumstances of the death of Christian (Cauã Reymond), Lara (Andréia Horta) will roll up her sleeves to retrace her beloved’s last steps in Um Lugar ao Sol. the former valet was chasing Renato (Cauã Reymond) the night he was allegedly murdered in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will get closer to the truth in the next chapters . The girl from Minas will return to Rio de Janeiro and begin her investigation. Lara will identify the ex-fiancé’s twin brother and go to meet him.

Without being aware that he is facing Christian, the girl will question him about his brother’s death. He will panic when he sees her again. “For God’s sake, just listen to me. I’m here because your brother was a very important person in my life and I’m investigating his death. I need to understand why he was killed,” pleads Noca’s granddaughter.

“I just wanted to know if you guys met the night he died. Yes, because through Engenhão’s cameras, I saw that you were in the same game”, will comment the cook.

christian gross

The fake Renato, then, will treat Lara with indifference so as not to give rise to any suspicion: “Well, if that’s what you want to know, I was with your fiance, yes. For one night, and it was enough”, he will reply .

“What do you mean? And what did he say?”, asked Lara, curious. “He wanted money, which apparently is what you want too, right?” the ex-valet will fire, leaving the woman in shock.

The cook will argue that she’s not interested in his money. “No, on the contrary. The only thing I want to know is why he was killed,” Lara will say. “He was killed because he was worthless,” fired Christian, in an attempt to push her away.

At that moment, Noca’s granddaughter will step on top of the nouveau riche. “It’s a lie. You’re lying. Look at me. There’s something wrong with this story and I won’t rest until I find out”, threatens Lara. “Security” will call Ravi’s friend (Juan Paiva) to get rid of her soon.

