Last minute! Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo has controversy involving the Uruguayan government

Palmeiras and Flamengo will play in Montevideo, Uruguay, on the 27th, for the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, edition 2021. After eliminating teams like Atlético-MG and São Paulo, Verdão is looking for the third title and the second consecutive title.

With 100% of the capacity of the Centenário Stadium released, some controversies have arisen. One of them has been bringing conversations and discussions in the Uruguayan government: the ban on alcoholic beverages.

On the 28th, one day after the final of the continental, the Social Security Bank, BPS, considered the INSS of the country, will undergo an election and, historically, there is a preventive measure against problems. Avoiding the sale of alcoholic beverages is an action taken by government officials.

Palmeiras board "judges" Abel Ferreira's action in the duel against São Paulo and takes an important decision on Luiz Adriano

Law 7,812, article 177 says that in “twenty-four hours prior to the closing of voting, until the end of voting, the sale of alcoholic beverages will not be allowed”.

In order not to compromise the beverage trade, the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill at the last minute to suspend, as an exception, the regulation of impediment to trade. In other words, sales may take place, but not in polling places (canteens, restaurants, etc).

Palmeirenses and Flamengo fans should travel over the next week to Uruguay. Conmebol has already warned that there will be punishment for the club that has fans involved in fights and confusion.

