Lata Velha participant says that Globo exchanged his Opal for an illegal car

Former participant of the painting “Lata Velha”, by Caldeirão do Huck, he has been fighting TV Globo for 16 years. He accuses the network of having exchanged his Opal for an illegal car. TV would have given him a Chevrolet Caravan in place of his 1979 Opala SS. The car would be refurbished in 2005.

Environmentalist João Marcelo Vieira seeks compensation for damages caused by the broadcaster. It wants R$ 1 million, but in 2016 it was considered unfounded by the Court. The carioca says he will file a new process.

16 years ago, he had his application letter for the program delivered to Luciano Huck by Rodrigo Hilbert and Fernanda Lima. The environmentalist claims to have a good relationship with both until today.

“Opal was an uncle’s gift to my father. After my father passed away, this uncle made me promise that he would never pass the car around. It was known because it was parked in front of my kiosk in Rio de Janeiro. It suffered from the action of time, it had rusty parts, but it was whole, aligned, with original wheels and a new carburetor”, he says.

He says there was a delay in delivering the vehicle after the program “because, according to them, the documentation was missing”. “The strange thing is that, on the Tuesday after the painting went on air, they called saying that a viewer had made a proposal of R$ 120 thousand for the renovated car”, he says.

João Marcelo says that after two months he received the car and saw that the vehicle was another car, with a different license plate. “What scared me the most is that the documentation was in my name without my having signed anything. Later, I found out that the car that was delivered was bought at an auction for R$4,200. They used a false signature on the contract,” he continues.

Read more:

1 – Bolsonaro asked Enem to exchange “Military Coup” for “revolution”

2 – Guedes was wrong: Arabs did not buy Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo

3 – PEC dos Precatório: Lira and Pacheco scolded: “Capacho do Bolsonaro”

Documents point to Globo fraud

Experts attached to the process by João Marcelo point to fraud. One of them points out that the signature used in the transfer is false. Another shows that there are “apparent traces of an implant tampering procedure” in the identifying numbering of the chassis of the car.

Another document says the vehicle is a GM Caravan model, with “Opal model coding”. “The experts conclude that adulteration of the type of replacement of the support plate or transplant occurred in the vehicle subject to the examinations”.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link