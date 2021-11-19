Latin Grammy 2021: Anitta, Carlinhos Brown and Giulia Be open the award with a beautiful and breathtaking performance alongside Gloria Estefan; come watch!

The 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy, an award that celebrates the great names of Latin music, has already started, and of course Brazil could not be left out of it! Directly from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, and led by Gloria Estefan, Anitta, Carlinhos Brown and Giulia Be were some of those responsible for the AMAZING opening performance. How beautiful to see our country represented on such an important stage!

The night started with a scene filled with carnival elements and lots of colors! Gloria Estefan appeared first and, accompanied by Giulia Be and Colombian rapper Farina, sang her classic hit “Como después de la noche”. The trio rocked too much! Check out:

In a carnival atmosphere, Giulia Be opens the @LatinGRAMMYs alongside Farina and Gloria Estefan. Check out: pic.twitter.com/ctYxFZK71V — Central Giulia Be 🐇 (@centralgiuliabe) November 19, 2021

Shortly thereafter, Diego Torres and Pedro Capo joined the Latin icon to sing another of his hits, “Cuando Hay Amor”.

Continues after Advertising

Afterwards, Carlinhos Brown appeared in the middle of the audience, bringing the Brazilian rhythm and beat. It was amazing! To conclude the performance with a golden key and make the party even more lively, our Girl From Rio appeared all worked on in the shine, while dancers appeared among the audience, dressed in costumes that also referred to Carnival and Latin American culture.

Anitta and Brown then sang a beautiful cover of “Magalenha”, by Sérgio Mendes, sung entirely in Portuguese. Perfect! Accompanied by Estefan, they really stirred up the crowd, who couldn’t hold back and danced along. And can you resist the Brazilian rhythm? It does not have! Just look at the full performance:

Continues after Advertising

As well as the look chosen for the red carpet, Anitta nailed the look for the presentation: all studded with crystals, the muse shone A LOT! We are in love!