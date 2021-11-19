Latin Grammy 2021: Anitta makes a beautiful speech in honor of Marília Mendonça on stage: “We’ll always remember you”; watch

A tribute more than deserved! Marília Mendonça, who left us on the 5th of June after a plane crash, had her life and brilliant career honored during the 22nd ceremony of the “Latin Grammy“, an event held this Thursday (18th), in Las Vegas. Anitta was responsible for honoring the giant of country music.

“Not long ago, we lost a great artist from my country. From a very young age, Marília Mendonça became one of the most beloved singer-songwriters in Brazil. Marília, along with Maiara and Maraisa, was nominated today and it hurts my heart that she’s not here. Everyone we know about her knows that she had a spectacular spirit. She was a generous woman and a friend to everyone”, declared the carioca, in Spanish.

Continues after Advertising

“We will remember you today, tomorrow and forever. Viva Marília Mendonça”, finished, now in good Portuguese. “Marília, her legacy and her music will always be present with us”, added the hostess of the night, Ana Brenda Contreras. Watch the moment:

Anitta pays homage to Marília Mendonça #LatinGRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/uIFz48zSUa — Only Media (@MediasSo) November 19, 2021

Marília competed for the award for “Best Sertanejo Album” for “Patroas”, a project in partnership with the duo Maiara & Maraisa. In 2019, she won in the same category, with the album “Todos os Cantos”. This time, however, Chitãozinho and Xororó won the day with the album “Tempo de Romance”. Maraisa reacted to the victory of her colleagues, in a live on Instagram. “They deserve too much. They make the greatest sound”, declared. Check out: