Latin Grammy 2021; see the winners | Song

The Latin Grammy 2021 announces this Thursday (18th), starting at 10 pm, the winners in an awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas.
In the pre-ceremony, Ivete Sangalo, Paulinho da Viola and Zeca Baleiro won awards in the Brazilian categories of roots music album, samba album and MPB album, respectively.
Anavitória were awarded in the two competing categories: best song in Portuguese, for “Lisboa”, and best contemporary pop album for “Cor”.
Marília Mendonça was nominated in the category best country album for “Patroas”, with Maiara & Maraisa, but the award went to the duo Chitãozinho and Xororó.
The singer who died in a plane crash on November 5th won the Latin Grammy in the same category with “All Cantos” in 2019.
Actress Carolina Dieckmann, who was presenting the Brazilian part of the ceremony, gave the country singer a round of applause.
Anavitória and producer Tó Brandileone at the Latin Grammys; duo won in the two categories they were competing for: contemporary pop album and song in Portuguese — Photo: Rich Polk / Getty Images via AFP
Check out the list of winners in the main categories of the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy (in bold):
- Vertigo — Pablo Alborán
- Mis Amores — Paula Arenas
- El Last Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
- Salswing! — Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- Mis Manos — Camilo
- Nana, Tom, Vinícius — Nana Caymmi
- Privé — Juan Luis Guerra
- Origin — Juanes
- Un Canto Por México, Vol. II — Natalia Lafourcade
- El Madrileño — C. Tangana
- “A Tu Lado” — Paula Arenas
- “A Veces” — Electric Diamond
- “Water” — Tainy & J Balvin
- “Canción Bonita” — Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin
- “Dios Así Lo Quiso” — Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra
- “Hawaii” — Maluma
- “Mi Guitarra” — Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra & Nella
- “Patria y Vida” — Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky
- “Que Sepa Nuestro Amor” — Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández
- “Si Hubieras Darling” — Pablo Alborán
- “Todo De Ti” — Rauw Alejandro
- “Rich Life” — Camilo
- “Si Hubieras Darling” — Pablo Alborán
- “Todo De Ti” — Rauw Alejandro
- “Un Amor Eterno (Versión Balada)” – Marc Anthony
- “A Tu Lado” — Paula Arenas
- “Bohemio” — Andrés Calamaro & Julio Iglesias
- “Rich’s Life” — Camilo
- “Sueltame, Bogota” — Electric Diamond
- “Amen” — Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo, Evaluna Mountaner
- “Dios Así Lo Quiso” — Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra
- “Te Olvidaste” — C. Tangana & Omar Apollo
- “Maybe” — Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso
- Giulia Be
- Maria Becerra
- bizarre
- boza
- Zoe Gotusso
- Humbe
- Rita indian
- lasso
- Paloma Mami
- Marco Mares
- Juliana Velasquez
- “Dios Los Cría” — Andrés Calamaro
- “Mis Manos” — Camilo
- “Munay” — Pedro Capó
- “KO” — Danna Paola
- “From Mexico” — Reik
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- “Vertigo” — Pablo Alborán
- “Mis Amores” — Paula Arenas
- “Privé” — Juan Luis Guerra
- “Sweet Margaritas” — Nella
- “Atlántico a Pie” — Diego Torres
- “Adiós” — Sebastián Yatra
- “Hi” — Nella
- “Canción Bonita” — Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin
- “La Mujer” — Mon Laferte & Gloria Trevi
- “Rich’s Life” — Camilo
Best Urban Merger/Interpretation
- “El Amor es una Moda” — Alcover, Juan Magan & Don Omar
- “Tattoo (Remix) — Rauw Alejandro & Camilo
- “Nathy Peluso: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 36” — Bizarrap & Nathy Peluso
- “Diplomatico” — Major Lazer Featuring Guaynaa
- “Hawaii (Remix) — Maluma & The Weeknd
Best Reggaeton Interpretation
- “Thou Poison” — J. Balvin
- “La Toxica” — Farruko
- “Bichota” — Karol G
- “Caramel” — Ozuna
- “La Curiosidad” —Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers
- “A Fuego” — Farina
- “Water” — Tainy & J Balvin
- “Dakiti” — Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- “La Curiosidad” — Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers
- “Patria Y Vida” — Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno,
- Maykel Osorbo, El Funky
Best “Urban” Music Album
- “Funky Gold” — Akapellah
- “El Last Tour Del Mundo” — Bad Bunny
- “Monarch” — Eladio Carrion
- “ENOC” — Ozuna
- “Lyke Mike” —Myke Towers
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song
- “Booker T” — Bad Bunny
- “Condemned” — Akapellah
- “La Vendora de Placer” — Lito MC Cassidy
- “Sana Sana” — Nathy Peluso
- “Snow Tha Product: BZRP Music Sessions” – Bizarrap, Snow Tha Product
Best Song in Portuguese Language
- “A Cidade” — Chico Chico and João Mantuano
- “Amores e Flores”—Melim
- “Wait for Spring” — Nando Reis
- “Tears of Joy” — Maneva & Natiruts
- “Lisbon” — Anavitória and Lenin
- “Women Don’t Have to Cry” — Ivete Sangalo & Emicida
Best Contemporary Pop Album in Portuguese Language
- “Color”—Anavictory
- “The Bubble” — Victor Kley
- “Duda Beat & Nando Reis” — Duda Beat and Nando Reis
- “Will You Believe It?” — Fernanda Takai
- “We Come Home Alone” — Tuyo
Best Rock or Alternative Music Album in Portuguese Language
- “Album Rosa” — The Color of Sound
- “Emidoinã” — André Abujamra
- “Oxeaxeexu” — BaianaSystem
- “Thus Tocam My Drums” — Marcelo D2
- “Breath” — Scalene
- “The Bar Calls Me” — Old Virgins
Best Samba/Pagode Album
- “Rio: Só Vendo a Vista” — Martinho Da Vila
- “Always You Can Dream” — Paulinho da Viola
- “Nei Lopes, Coisa Fina Project and Guga Stroeter at the Black Tie Pagode” — Nei Lopes, Coisa Fina Project and Guga Stroeter
- “Summer Samba” — Diogo Nogueira
- “Eleven (Unpublished Songs by Adoniran Barbosa)” — Various Artists
Best Brazilian Popular Music Album
- “Canções D’Além Mar” — Zeca Baleiro
- “TODAY” — Delia Fischer
- “Time to Live” — Thiago Holanda
- “It’s Really Good to Be Underwater” — Luedji Luna
- “From My Naked Heart” — Zé Manoel
Best Sertaneja Music Album
- “Time of Romance” — Chitãozinho and Xororó
- “Daniel at Home” — Daniel
- “Patroas” — Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa
- “Conquests” — The Barons of the Steps
- “To Listen on the Phone” — Michel Teló
Best Roots Music Album in Portuguese Language
- “Sambadeiras” – Luiz Caldas
- “Do Coração” – Sara Correia
- “Orin The Language of the Angels” – Afrosymphonic Orchestra
- “Me and You” – Elba Ramalho
- “Arraiá da Veveta” – Ivete Sangalo
- “Intensive Levitation Course” — Bunbury
- “Control” — Cyanide Caramels
- “Los Mesoneros Live From Pangea” — Los Mesoneros
- “Light” — No Te Va Gustar
- “El Pozo Brillante” — Vicentico
- “Ahora 1” — Vincent
- “Distinguished” — De La Tierra
- “El Sur” — Love Of Lesbian Featuring Bunbury
- “Hice Todo Mal” — Las Ligas Menores
- “Venganza” — No Te Va Gustar y Nicki Nicole
- “Mira Lo que Me Hiciste Hacer” — Electric Diamond
- “Mis Grandes Éxitos” —Adan Jodorowsky & The French Kiss
- “Origen” — Juanes
- “VEHN” — Love Of Lesbian
- “El Reflejo” — Laser Rays
- “A Veces” — Electric Diamond.
- “Cosmos (Anti-Solar System)” — Love Of Lesbian
- “El Duelo” — Zoé
- “Ganas” — Zoe Gotusso
- “Hong Kong” — C. Tangana & Andrés Calamaro
Best Alternative Music Album
- “KICK I” — Ark
- “Tropiplop” — Aterciopelados
- “Goat” — La Casa Del Sombrero
- “Un Segundo MTV Unplugged” — Café Tacvba
- “Calambre” — Nathy Peluso
Best Instrumental Album
- “Toquinho and Yamandu Costa – Bachianinha” – Toquinho and Yamandu Costa
- “Entretiempo y Tiempo” – Omar Acosta and Sergio Menem
- “Cristóvão Bastos and Rogério Caetano” – Cristóvão Bastos and Rogério Caetano
- “Canto Da Praya – Ao Vivo” – Hamilton De Holanda and Mestre
- “Le Petit Garage (Live)” – Ara Malikian
