Latin Grammy 2021: Summary! Caetano and Tom Veloso take the main prize of the night; Brazilians stand out in the opening, and Marília Mendonça wins homage — check it out!

Night of great music party! This Thursday (18th), the 22nd edition of the “Latin Grammy“ took place, directly from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas. The annual event celebrated the most outstanding Latin American productions in music in recent months. And it was full of Brazilians there, see?! Anitta, Giulia Be and Carlinhos Brown were some of the names that rocked the event, which had a lot of bapho performance!

The great highlight of the night was the Colombian Camilo, who, in addition to an incredible presentation, also took home at least three of the categories in which he was competing. Nominated in the main overall category of the night, Caetano Veloso and his son, Tom Veloso, took the gramophone for “Best Recording”, for the song “Maybe”. I’m so proud!

Tribute to Marília Mendonça

Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash on the 5th of this month, was honored throughout the night for the brilliance of her career. In one of the most emotional moments of the award, Anitta, who was a close friend of the singer, left a beautiful message, remembering her undeniable talent and stating that Marília’s legacy will always be present among us. Chilling! Watch:

Anitta pays homage to Marília Mendonça #LatinGRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/uIFz48zSUa — Only Media (@MediasSo) November 19, 2021

That night, Marília also competed for the award in the category of “Best Sertanejo Album”, for “Patroas”, a project in partnership with the duo Maiara & Maraisa, but they were surpassed by Chitãozinho and Xororó, with the album “Tempo de Romance”. In 2019, the sertaneja won the same category, for the “Todos os Cantos” project.

the performances

The night was opened by Gloria Estefan, with an incredible and colorful presentation. With lots of samba, dancers and percussion, and the Latin vibe, the performance also had several special participations, including the Brazilians present. The Cuban came first; accompanied by Giulia Be and Colombian rapper Farina, they sang the classic hit “Como después de la noche”.

In a carnival atmosphere, Giulia Be opens the @LatinGRAMMYs alongside Farina and Gloria Estefan. Check out: pic.twitter.com/ctYxFZK71V — Central Giulia Be 🐇 (@centralgiuliabe) November 19, 2021

Afterwards, Carlinhos Brown appeared in the middle of the audience, bringing the rhythm and beat of Brazil. To complete the performance, our Girl From Rio appeared all crafted in shine. Anitta and Brown sang a beautiful cover of “Magalenha”, by Sérgio Mendes, sung all over in Portuguese. Accompanied by Estefan, they really stirred up the crowd, who couldn’t hold back and danced along.

camilo

The Colombian, who received the most nominations of the night, began his presentation in a more intimate way, just him and the guitar, to the sound of “Vida de Rico”. Afterwards, the singer animated the crowd with the song “Kesi” and went to another stage, where his band was. He even went down to the audience and got everyone dancing. Little King!

Continues after Advertising

Carlos Rivera, Nella and Paula Arenas

The trio was responsible for the tribute to Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero. Carlos Rivera, Nella and Paula Arenas sang the romantic “Todavía” and thrilled the audience.

🗣️@_CarlosRivera y @nellarojasm llegaron al escenario de estos #LatinGRAMMY with the homage to Armando Manzanero 🎶 pic.twitter.com/NGBJ3nERsd — Billboard AR (@BillboardArg) November 19, 2021

C. Tangana, Gipsy Kings, Nicolás Reyes and Tonino Baliardo

We are impacted! C. Tangana performed a typical Spanish show, with a dinner on the stage of the “Grammy Latino” during the hit “Ingobernable”. To top it off, he was surrounded by a long list of artists, including Jorge Drexler, Nathy Peluso, Antonio Carmona, Natalia Lafacourcade and Omar Apollo.

The Spaniard appeared on stage when his album, “El Madrileño”, had already won three awards: “Best Pop-Rock Song” for “Hong Kong”; “Best Alternative Song” for “Nominao”; and “Best Recording Engineering”, in this case for producer Alizz. Sent very well, right?!

OZUNA

Ozuna also didn’t disappoint and presented a solo version of “Del Mar”, which was originally an AWESOME partnership between him and Sia and Doja Cat. ”.

Christina Aguilera

What a quartet and what an incredible set of voices! Another big highlight of the night was the return of Christina Aguilera to the awards. The singer, who has not released an album in Spanish for 21 years, shared the stage with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso for the performance of “Pa Mis Muchachas”, the song that gives name to her new album. A lot of talent together, Brazil! WONDERFUL!

Danna Paola

The Mexican proved that she is not kidding! Danna Paola made her voice real when she presented “Calla tú”, with powerful vocals and a ballet that she herself accompanied. We are speechless so far…

I’m not an idol, I’m sure that through your music you always try to give a message that’s amazing. Your voice and your talent are art, the wonderful personas you are, grateful that I never let go. I love you danna and so proud of you always. @dannapaola ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kx6J4sNpQv — Steph;❤️‍🔥 (@Stephy283) November 19, 2021

bad bunny

Our bunny Bad Bunny reddened our hearts and set fire to — literally — the “Grammy Latino” stage with the hit “Cursed Poverty”. The singer was responsible for closing the awards, but before that he had already billed the gramophone for “Best Urban Music Album”, with “El Last Tour del Mundo”. It’s the boss!

Y con Bad Bunny in the scenario are over #LatinGRAMMY. 🤩 We listen to mañana from 7 am! 😎pic.twitter.com/aIiEds7NJ4 — La Mega 107.3 FM (@LaMega107) November 19, 2021

Check out the big winners of the “Latin Grammy 2021”:

song of the year

“A Tu Lado”, Paula Arenas

“A Vecer”, Electric Diamond

“Water”, J Balvin and Tainy

“Canción Bonita”, Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin

“Dios Así lo Quiso”, Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra

“Hawaii”, Maluma

“Mi Guitarra”, Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra and Nella

“Patria y Vida”, Yotuel, Gente de Zona and Descemer Bueno – WON

“Que Sepa Nuestro Amor”, Mon Laferte

“Si Hubieras Darling”, Pablo Alborán

“All of You”, Rauw Alejandro

“Life of Rich”, Camilo

New artist

Giulia Be

Maria Becerra

bizarre

boza

Zoe Gotusso

Humbe

Rita indian

lasso

Paloma Mami

Marco Mares

Juliana Velázquez – WON

Album of the Year

“Vértigo”, Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores”, Paula Arenas

“El Last Tour del Mundo”, Bad Bunny

“Salswing!”, Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado and Orchestra – WON

“Mis Manos”, Camilo

“Nana, Tom, Vinicius”, Nana Caymmi

“Privé”, Juan Luis Guerra

“Origin”, Juanes

“Un Canto Por Mexico, vol. II”, Natalia Lafourcade

“El Madrileño”, C. Tangana

Record of the Year

“Si Hubieras Darling”, Pablo Alborán

“All of You”, Rauw Alejandro

“Un Amor Eterno”, Marc Anthony

“A Tu Lado”, Paula Arenas

“Bohemio”, Andrés Calamaro and Julio Iglesias

“Life of Rich”, Camilo

“Suéltame Bogotá”, Electric Diamond

“Amen”, Ricardo Montaner, Evaluna Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo

“Dios Así lo Quiso”, Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra

“Te Olvidaste”, C. Tangana and Omar Apollo

“Maybe”, Caetano and Tom Veloso

Continues after Advertising

Best Urban Music Album

“Funky Gold”, Akapellah

“El Last Tour del Mundo”, Bad Bunny – WON

“Monarch”, Eladio Carrion

“Enoc”, Ozuna

“Like Mike”, Mike Towers

best urban song

“A Fuego”, Farina

“Water”, Tainy and J Balvin

“Dakiti”, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez

“La Curiosidad”, Jhay Wheeler, DJ Nelson, Mike Towers

“Patria y Vida”, Yotuel, Zona Gente, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky – WON

“Best Urban Fusion/Performance”

“El Amor Es Una Moda”, Alcover, Juan Magan & Don Omar

“Tattoo (remix)”, Rauw Alejandro & Camilo – WON

“Nathy Peluso: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol.36”, Bizarrap & Nathy Peluso

“Diplomatico”, Major Lazer Featuring Guaynaa

“Hawaí (remix)”, Maluma & The Weeknd

best pop song

“Adiós”, Sebastián Yatra

“Ooh”, Nella

“Canción Bonita”, Carlos Vives

“La Mujer”, Mon Laferte & Gloria Trevi

“Rich Life”, Camilo – WON

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Dios Los Cría”, Andrés Calamaro

“Mis Manos”, Camilo – WON

“Munay”, Pedro Capó

“KO”, Danna Paola

“From Mexico”, Reik

Best Reggaeton Interpretation

“Tu Poison”, J. Balvin

“La Toxica”, Farruko

“Bichota”, Karol G – WON

“Caramel”, Ozuna

“La Curiosidad”, Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers

Continues after Advertising

CATEGORIES DEDICATED TO THE PORTUGUESE LANGUAGE

Best Song in Portuguese Language

“The City” – Chico Chico and João Mantuano

“Amores e Flores” – Melim

“Wait for Spring” – Nando Reis

“Tears of Joy” – Maneva and Natiruts

“Lisbon” – Anavitória and Lenine – WON

“Women Don’t Have to Cry” – Ivete Sangalo and Emicida

Best Contemporary Pop Album in Portuguese Language

“Color” – Anavitória – WON

“The Bubble” – Vitor Kley

“Duda Beat and Nando Reis” – Nando Reis and Duda Beat

“Will You Believe It?” – Fernanda Takai

“We Arrive Alone at Home, vol. 1″ – Tuyo

Continues after Advertising

Best Rock or Alternative Music Album in Portuguese Language

“Album Rosa” – The Color of Sound – WON

“Emidoinã” — André Abujamra

“Oxeaxeexu” — BaianaSystem

“Thus They Play My Drums” — Marcelo D2

“Breath” — Scalene

“O Bar Chama Me” — Old Virgins

Best Samba/Pagode Album

“Rio: Just Seeing the View” — Martinho Da Vila

“Always You Can Dream” — Paulinho da Viola – WON

“Nei Lopes, Coisa Fina Project and Guga Stroeter at the Black Tie Pagode” — Nei Lopes, Coisa Fina Project and Guga Stroeter

“Summer Samba” — Diogo Nogueira

“Eleven (Unpublished Songs by Adoniran Barbosa)” — Various Artists

Best Brazilian Popular Music Album

“Canções D’Além Mar” — Zeca Baleiro – WON

“TODAY” — Delia Fischer

“Time to Live” — Thiago Holanda

“It’s Really Good to Be Underwater” — Luedji Luna

“From My Naked Heart” — Zé Manoel

Continues after Advertising

Best Sertaneja Music Album

“Time of Romance” — Chitãozinho and Xororó – WON

“Daniel at Home”—Daniel

“Patroas” — Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa

“Conquests” — The Barons of Steppedinha

“To Listen on the Phone” — Michel Teló

Best Roots Music Album in Portuguese Language

“Sambadeiras” – Luiz Caldas

“From the Heart” – Sara Correia

“Orin A Tongue of the Angels” – Afrosymphonic Orchestra

“Me and You” – Elba Ramalho

“Arraiá da Veveta” – Ivete Sangalo – WON

Best Christian Music Album in Portuguese Language

“Follow Your Heart” – Anderson Freire – WON

“Catharsis: side B” – Daniela Araújo

“Sense” – Leonardo Gonçalves

“Eli Soares 10 years” – Eli Soares