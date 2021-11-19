Latin Grammy has Anitta and homage to Marília Mendonça; know how to watch · TV news

This Thursday night (18th), the Latin Grammy 2021 winners will be announced directly from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, USA. This year’s award, which will feature Anitta, several Brazilian attractions and a tribute to Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021), will be broadcast live over the Internet and on pay TV.

The transmission in Portuguese will start with the pre-event, starting at 7:30 pm on the award’s official channel on YouTube, which will have presentations by Nando Reis, Luedji Luna and Barões da Pisadinha, among other international artists. From 10pm onwards, the official event will air on the BIS subscription channel. The best moments single will be shown on Sunday (21), from 6:30 pm, on Multishow.

The opening performance will feature Anitta, Carlinhos Brown and Giulia Be, who will accompany Gloria Stefan in three of the singer’s hits: Abriendo Puertas, Cuando Hay Amor and Magalenha.

In addition to the opening number, Anitta will also pay, alongside Caetano Veloso, a tribute to Marília Mendonça. The singer, who died in a plane crash on the 5th of June, is nominated for the award in the Best Sertaneja Music Album category for As Patroas, a work carried out in partnership with Maiara and Maraisa. In 2019, she won in the same category, with the album Todos os Cantos.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times this Monday (15), Anitta said that she intends to make the presentation “of her life” to honor the countrywoman. “Marilia’s death destroyed me. So much so that it made me question and doubt many things I believe in. The death of a 26-year-old girl, a mother who left behind a two-year-old son, is very difficult to accept,” he declared.

The Latin Grammy 2021 will also feature performances by Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Maná, Camilo, Gente de Zona, Jorge Drexler, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole, Bad Bunny, Danna Paola, Ozuna, Pablo Alborán, Alejandro Fernández, Myke Towers and Gloria Trevi