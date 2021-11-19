Learn all about the lunar eclipse that takes place this dawn

RIO – The dawn of November 19 will be marked by the last partial lunar eclipse of 2021. The phenomenon should be observable from 3:00 am to 4:20 am in Brazilian territory. In addition to Brazil, the event can be seen in different parts of the world, such as North America, Australia and parts of Asia and Europe. The eclipse is expected to last about 3h28m and will be the longest in the last 500 years.

To observe an astronomical phenomenon such as a lunar eclipse, it is necessary to be in a place with low light and no clouds, buildings, mountains and trees that obstruct the view. There is no need for special equipment, but binoculars and other devices can help to better visualize the event.

For this event to occur, the three celestial bodies, the Sun, Earth and Moon, must be aligned in that order. Thus, sunlight makes the Earth cast a shadow on the surface of the lunar satellite. According to NASA, about 97% of the satellite will be covered by the Earth’s shadow. During phenomena like this, the Moon tends to take on a reddish tinge, due to the deflection of light from the Sun passing through the Earth’s atmosphere and being reflected off the Moon.

The moon is pictured over the skies of New Delhi on May 26, 2021 during a total lunar eclipse the stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare “Super Blood Moon”. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP) Photo: SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP

According to information released by the Valongo Observatory, at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, the moon should begin to be taken by a shadow around 3:00 in the morning. The phenomenon can be seen until the Moon descends below the horizon line, which should occur in Brazil around 4:20 am.

The times when the event can be best observed vary from state to state. The eclipse is expected to be more visible in the northern region of the country, according to NASA.