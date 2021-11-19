Leclerc will settle disputes if Verstappen maneuver is legal

the pilot of Ferrari Charles Leclerc he said he would adjust his approach to track disputes with other cars if the stewards upheld their decision not to penalize Max Verstappen by the defensive maneuver over Lewis Hamilton at the São Paulo GP in Formula 1, with other drivers on the grid agreeing that it is necessary for the stewards to make it clear what is possible and what would be punishable.

After Verstappen kept Hamilton behind by taking them both off the track at Lake Climb in last week’s race at Interlagos, the stewards chose not to open a formal investigation into the incident during the race, with the Dutchman finishing second.

However, Mercedes filed a request to review the decision, motivated by the release of the video from onboard from Verstappen, something the commissioners didn’t have access to at the time. Leclerc said that if the Dutchman makes it through without a sanction, he will adjust his riding mode, as he did before, after his incident with Red Bull’s own driver at the 2019 Austrian GP.

At the time, Verstappen was not punished after forcing his trajectory, taking Leclerc off the track in the final laps of the race, ending up with victory.

“Yes, you always have to adapt to the situation, to every decision taken by the stewards. As soon as I learned that Max would not be penalized by Austria, I arrived at Silverstone with a different drive.”

“So I think it’s the same for all drivers, we always try to drive to the limit of what’s allowed. And that’s what I’ll do in this case if it’s judged to be allowed.”

“Austria was a little different situation, and then we were able to fight harder, which I think is good for F1 for the show. The situation was different. I’ll leave it to the stewards to decide.”

Leclerc insisted that he has no preference for one outcome or another: “I honestly don’t care. But what is allowed, I just want, as a driver, to be clear to everyone. It’s the only thing that matters to me. on the outside it will be something very difficult”.

“But regardless of the decision, I will adapt my riding style, so I’m fine with either.”

Carlos Sainz, Leclerc’s teammate at Ferrari, agreed that the drivers will keep an eye on Verstappen’s case, but was not surprised to see the Dutchman not being punished in Brazil.

“A driver uses every possible opportunity to his advantage,” he told the Motorsport.com. “Just so you know if it doesn’t get penalized, in the last race, if it’s in a similar situation, I know I can do it.”

“I think the inside car always has the preference and the ability to make the other car spread, but if the inside car also spreads, we need to clarify that. Lately it’s been like that. Austria this year brought some things up for review.”

“What happened in Austria and other cases are very similar. But yes, I’m sure we’ll talk about it at the pilots’ meeting to explain everything.”

Pierre Gasly also agreed that it is necessary to clarify where the limits are in maneuvers.

“Based on what happened in the race between Max and Lewis, I think it’s good that we have some sort of explanation to clearly understand what’s allowed,” the Frenchman told Motorsport.com.

“It seems that decisions have gone all over the place depending on the incident in recent races. And there was also my affair with Alonso in Turkey, where I received five seconds of punishment while Daniel [Ricciardo] was not punished in Mexico, so there are a lot of inconsistencies.”

