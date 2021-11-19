Leonardo José, voice of Charles Xavier and Thanos, dies at 78 years old

Leonardo José was known for giving voice to several iconic characters

Leonardo José, Brazilian voice actor, died at the age of 78. The artist was responsible for giving voice to iconic characters, such as Thanos of Marvel Cinematic Universe and Charles Xavier in some movies of the franchise X-Men.

The information was shared by @dublapediabrasil on Instagram, which lamented the death of Leonardo, noting that the year 2021 took away several dubbing professionals.

Leonardo José was facing a battle with lung cancer, and a few days ago, fellow professionals started a donation campaign to help you with treatment.

Born in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Leonardo José began his career as a military man, then became a TV reporter until the day he was introduced to dubbing in the 70s. Throughout his career, the artist became known for dubbing some Disney characters, like Judge Claude Frollo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Shan-Yu in mulan, Kerchak in Tarzan and Tarzan II and Kron in Dinosaur.

In Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endless War and Avengers: Endgame, Leonardo was the voice of the fearsome Thanos. The actor also lent his voice to mutant Charles Xavier in the films X-Men: Days of a Forgotten Future and Logan.

The team Legion of Heroes offers our condolences and condolences to the voice actor’s family and friends and all his fans.