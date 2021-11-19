Leonidas meteor shower will peak this early morning. See how to watch

Every 33 years, the Tempel-Tuttle comet completes a circle around the sun. As it cuts through space, debris trails are left behind. At a certain point, the Earth finds itself with the dirt left, thanks to its translation movement. When this happens, the remains of the comet end up entering our atmosphere like big balls of fire. Then we have the Leonidas meteor shower, seen annually in the month of November.

This year’s rain will peak at dawn from Wednesday (17) to Thursday (18), being visible to the naked eye of Brazil. The expectation is that it will be possible to observe approximately 15 meteors per hour.



There were times when these rains were real storms, with thousands of shooting stars passing by every hour. This intensity is influenced by the passage of Tempel-Tuttle across Earth, which ends up resonating for decades. The 2001 and 2002 rains, for example, had a large amount of meteors generated from the material left in 1766.

Anyone who wants to see a more remarkable phenomenon will have to wait until 2034. According to scientists, on this date we will have a real show with 500 shooting stars falling every hour.

How to watch the Leonidas rain?

Look for an open field without light pollution. Good weather should also help. Dput the binoculars aside, they will cloud your vision – looking at the sky is enough.

As the name suggests, the meteor shower tends to come out of the constellation Leo, but you may find a flash or other near the constellations Ursa Major, Leo Major and Crab. Mobile apps like Sky Chart and Starwalker can help you on this journey.

The meteors will be visible from 12:59 am, with the end of the rain expected at 5:00 am. However, we are only two nights away from the arrival of the Full Moon, and the satellite’s glow could end up overshadowing some comets. Because of this, the best time to observe the shooting stars will be between 4:00 and 5:00, when the moon will have already set.

This isn’t the only astronomical event expected in November. Next Friday (19), there will be a partial lunar eclipse, which can also be seen with the naked eye. Its apex will be at 6:02 am, but the satellite will already be below the horizon line at that time, making it difficult to see. However, at 4:18 am the moon will start to get darker, and it will be possible to get a taste of the phenomenon.