Let’s be more ‘strong’ in the fight against deforestation, says Environment Minister after increase of 22% | Environment

The numbers revealed by the Project for Monitoring Deforestation in the Legal Amazon by Satellite (Prodes) are contrary to the goals assumed by Brazil at the UN (read below in this article). Deforestation is the highest since the 2006 report. Union and environmentalists accuse the government of having omitted the 13,235 km² devastated during COP26.

“The federal government will act decisively against any environmental crime. I have been on trips to participate in operations to fight crime in the Amazon. And we are going to be more forceful,” said Leite. The minister pointed out that the strategy will be to increase the number of men in the National Force.

In addition, Leite pointed out that combating deforestation in the Amazon is a challenge, but highlighted the government’s recent role.

“The numbers that had a high that do not reflect the performance of recent months that we are more present. We are working in 23 municipalities permanently. A number that is a challenge for us,” said Leite.

Out of step with the promises

The high rate of deforestation is at odds with the promises presented by the Brazilian delegation at the 26th Climate Conference in Glasgow, COP26, in Scotland.

On the first day of the event – which took place between November 1st and 13th – Joaquim Leite announced that Brazil should eliminate illegal deforestation in 2028. The previous target stipulated 2030.

15% reduction per year until 2024;

40% reduction per year in 2025 and 2026;

50% reduction in 2027;

Zero illegal deforestation in 2028.

The measures were announced for implementation from 2022, which coincides with the numbers that the ministry already had in hand: the data released this Thursday was “shelved” since October 27, days before the COP26. The date is signed at the end of the report.

