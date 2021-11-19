Libertadores final between Corinthians and Independiente Santa F has 100% female broadcast

Corinthians leaves for Uruguay this Friday to dispute the final of the Libertadores Feminina against Independiente Santa Fé, from Colombia. The decision takes place this Sunday, at 20:00, and will have Fox Sports and Star+ broadcasts.

Timão’s quest for the third championship in the continental competition will also be historic in the broadcast. The team will be formed by women professionals. The narration will be done by Luciana Mariano, the first narrator in the history of Brazilian TV. In addition, the commentators are Mariana Spinelli and Mariana Pereira, in addition to Renata Ruel for the refereeing analyses.

Libertadores Feminina is a new investment by Disney channels, which have broadcast the entire dispute. The group also has the rights to broadcast the men’s Libertadores, national championships in Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru.

It is worth noting that ESPN, Fox Sports and Star+ (streaming platform) channels also broadcast other national women’s championships, such as English, Italian, Spanish, and Mexican, in addition to the women’s FA Cup and the Queen’s Cup.

Libertadores Feminina 2021 was played from the first phase to the semifinals in Paraguay. The big decision takes place in Montevideo, Uruguay, this Sunday.

In the first phase, Corinthians won all the Group D games. Arthur Elias’ team beat San Lorenzo, from Argentina; National, from Uruguay; and Deportivo Capiatá, from Paraguay. In the group stage, there were 11 goals scored and only one conceded.

In the quarterfinals, Timão dispatched Alianza Lima, from Peru, after a 3-1 victory. With that, Timão advanced to the semi-finals, where they met Nacional, the opponents of the group stage.

In the dispute for a spot in the decision, the Corinthians thrashed 8-0 and even gave a lesson in humanity when demonstrating against racism – the reason was that, after Timão’s sixth goal, scored by Adriana, the player was called “monkey” by one of the opponents.

In search of the tri-championship of the Women’s Libertadores, Corinthians faces Independiente Santa Fe this Sunday. The Colombian team eliminated Brazilians Avaí/Kindermann and Ferroviária in the quarters and semis, respectively, in a penalty shootout.

It is worth remembering that, to accompany the Brabas in their search for the title, Gaviões da Fiel organized a free caravan heading to Uruguay – find out more here.

