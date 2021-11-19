Life of former Georgian president on strike is at risk, says doctor

posted on 11/19/2021 8:33 AM



(credit: Handout / Interior Ministry of Georgia / AFP)

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for 50 days in a prison hospital, is at risk of death if he is not transferred to a suitable establishment – a doctor said on Friday (19) after examine him for a health problem.

This former president (2004-2013) of the country of the Caucasus stopped eating on October 1st to protest against his arrest. He was detained upon returning to Georgia after years of exile.

On Thursday (18), he passed out during a meeting with his lawyers.

The Doctor. Guiorgui Grigolia, who examined him after the incident, told AFP that “his life is threatened” and that he “must be transferred without delay to a civilian clinic”. The doctor cited cardiac and neurological problems in the patient.

Led by Saakashvili’s United National Movement, the Georgian opposition organized several mass demonstrations, calling for the release of the former president and denouncing the election results.