Linhares Jr. is fired from Grupo Globo after 13 years

Linhares Jr., Grupo Globo’s narrator, was fired this Thursday (18th) after 13 years with the company. On Twitter, he made the revelation by answering why he was no longer appearing on SporTV and Premiere broadcasts. The shutdown took place last Tuesday (16).

“Hello, friends! Just to inform you, I’m no longer part of Grupo Globo! I was fired on Tuesday! Life to go on! Hugs! Thank you all for your love as always!”, he wrote.

Born in the state of Paraná, the journalist has been in Globo’s Sports department since 2008. He has also worked for the RPC (Globo affiliate in Paraná), CBN radio and Gazeta do Povo newspaper.

The three decades of Grupo Globo’s cable channel

The narrator’s departure coincides with the 30 years of SportTV. A new logo was launched. According to the broadcaster, it means strength, impact and dynamism, as stated by the company.

“We are taking advantage of the date to launch a new brand positioning. The channel is taking on new attributes with emphasis on strength, impact and dynamism. Working with a logo that is more than 30 years old is a delicate process, but we thought it was time to change”, explained the creative director of Globo’s brand department, Ricardo Moyano.