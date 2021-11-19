List of Samsung devices that will receive update for android 12

The South Korean company, Samsung announced that it will make available a new version of the Android system and a new platform here in Brazil.

This novelty brings Android users many optimizations regarding privacy and resource issues and is expected to reach most cell phone models available in the Brazilian market. Samsung phones with new android.

What changes with the Android 12 update

First, the Android operating system update has as its main feature the customization of the software.

This means that the menu screen will have icons remodeled and adapted to suit each mobile device screen. Therefore, the South American company is also working to provide emojis with extensive color possibilities and have different backgrounds.

Then, another big news of the update for Android 12 is in the issue of privacy in this regard. It is noteworthy that as a novelty we will have the appearance of icons at the beginning of the screen that will tell you when the application uses devices such as the microphone and camera of the mobile device.

Also available on the recent Android System will be a control panel on the new system that will demonstrate user data usage.

When will it be available in Brazil

The information circulating is that the Android 12 operating system will be in Brazil in November and the company states that until August of the following year all devices are included, however, at the moment, only a few will have this benefit, and in 2021 only the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G will receive the update.

Finally, in 2022 many others will receive the update and, as an example, some that will already have Android 12 on this date, such as Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21 5G (January), Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 Plus (February); Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10, both in (March) among many others

So now that you know what the Samsung phones with new android, what will be your choice?

