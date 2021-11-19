LIVE – Follow the Stock Exchange today (11/19/2021)

9:31 am – Ibovespa futures trades lower with foreign investors and investors aware of fiscal risks; PEC dos Precatório follows on the radar

The market understands that the basic text of the PEC will hardly pass the Senate without changes.

9:23 am – Petrobras clarified the estimated investment values ​​for the years 2022-2026, published in the press the day before

According to Petrobras, in the clarification, “the values ​​mentioned in the articles are close to the values ​​of the studies considered by the Executive Board. However, the Strategic Plan is still being analyzed by the Board of Directors”.

Thus, he said, it is not possible to confirm, at this time, the investment values ​​that will be fixed for the period 2022-2026, which need to take into account the context of the plan as a whole.

According to Reuters informed, the oil company would increase its Capex to up to US$ 70 billion.

9:12 am – Méliuz (CASH3) announces the end of the partnership with Banco Pan (BPAN4), in mutual agreement

The cancellation refers to the issuance of the co-branded credit card, whose partnership began on March 19, 2019. “This was Méliuz’s first step in the financial services vertical and received more than 7 million card requests in this period”, he stated.

According to the company, as already announced in recent months, starting in 2022 with the launch of the new App, Méliuz will start offering its users a complete ecosystem, where vertical shopping and vertical financial services will be fully integrated.

9:07 am – Ibovespa futures opens in decline and retreats 0.56% to 102,910

Commercial dollar opens close to stability and has a slight increase of 0.04% to R$ 5.572 in purchases and sales.

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 drops 11 basis points to 12.05%; DI for January 2025 drops seven basis points to 12.09%; and the DI for January 2027 is down four basis points, at 11.90%.

8:55 am – Petrobras identifies the presence of hydrocarbons in the Santos Basin pre-salt, in a pioneer well in the Aram block

As disclosed recently, the oil-bearing interval was verified through electrical profiles and fluid samples. These data will make it possible to assess the potential and direct the next exploratory activities in the area.

The consortium – Petrobras is the operator of the block, with an 80% stake, in partnership with CNODC (20%) – will continue operations to complete the project to drill the well to the expected depth and verify the extent of the new discovery, as well as characterize the conditions of the reservoirs found.

8:47 am – PetroRio (PRIO3) is probably the pure name of exploration and production (E&P) with the potential to create value through less “oil dependent” variables

For Bradesco BBI, the variables are: inorganic consolidation and cost reduction. According to BBI, the stock has incredible liquidity compared to other pure E&P names in Latin America and is a great complement to portfolios to minimize exposure to domestic risks in Brazil.

The bank maintains evaluation performer for PetroRio shares, and target price of R$ 25.00, compared to the quotation on Thursday (18) of R$ 22.04.

8:45am – Vibra (VBBR3) is a great combination of cutting edge cash flow stability, dividends and industry recovery

According to Bradesco BBI, which assessed Vibra, the assessment was maintained performer for Vibra shares, and target price of R$42.00, compared to the quotation on Thursday (18) of R$22.20.

8:28 am – Iron ore advances on Friday (19) amid expectations of easing restrictions on the real estate sector in China

In Dalian, the commodity futures were up 2.49%, to 536 yuan, the equivalent of US$ 83.94.

See, in yuan, the price variation in 12 months:

8:20 am – Check out the corporate news highlights in this Friday’s session (19th)

8:17 am – Gafisa (GFSA3) raises around R$ 150 million, to reinforce cash and continue with projects

The transaction involved 4 plots of land instead of 5 as announced in August. According to Gafisa, the objective of the operation was to recycle the capital already invested in land on the company’s balance sheet, with a significant increase in liquidity and cash availability for the development of projects.

8:17 am – Alupar (ALUP11) approves payment of dividends in the amount of BRL 70.33 million

The amount is equivalent to R$0.08 per common share, R$0.08 per preferred share and R$0.24 per unit. The shareholders registered in the company’s records at the end of April 27 will be entitled.

8:14 am – Porto Seguro (PSSA3) corrected the amount of interest on equity (JCP)

The correct remuneration is R$0.2773 per share, to be paid by May 30, 2022.

8:12 am – Petz (PETZ3) prices follow-on stock at R$19.00 per share.

Based on the fixed value per share, the transaction generated R$779 million. The resources will be directed to the development of the digital, technology and logistics platform, to possible acquisitions and to the acceleration of the opening of stores and veterinary hospitals. Petz’s plan is to open 50 new stores next year.

8:05 am – Alliar (AALR3) confirms Tanure’s manager’s binding proposal to acquire the company

The proposed amount is R$20.50, 35.14% higher than at the close of the last trading session.

7:50 am – Inflation and new lockdowns in Europe increase risk aversion

Check out the 5 most relevant subjects to keep an eye on this Friday (11/19/2021)

7:45 am – Radar Crypto: Bitcoin keeps the US$ 57,000, tax in Argentina and more issues that will move the market

7:35 am – Europe retreats, with covid-19 advance in the region and talks about interest rates

For the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, “the conditions for raising rates are very unlikely to be fulfilled in the next year”. See the performance of the exchanges:

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.2%

Dax (Germany), -0.12%

CAC 40 (France), -0.37%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.92%

7:31 am – Asian stock markets close mostly on a high, with the exception of Hong Kong

Hong Kong-listed Alibaba shares fell more than 10% after the company failed to meet revenue and profit expectations for the quarter as China’s slowing economic growth weighed on results. See how the exchanges closed:

Nikkei (Japan), +0.5% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), +1.13% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.07% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), +0.8% (closed)

7:30 am – US futures indices without exact direction this Friday morning

After reaching record levels, amid corporate results that showed strong profits, the American stock exchanges lost some of their expansion pace. See the performance of Wall Street indices futures.

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.34%

S&P 500 Future (USA), -0.08%

Nasdaq Future (USA), +0.37%

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related