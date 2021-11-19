LoL: Arcane’s idea was turned down 7 years ago, says Rioter

Arcane has been an absolute success, but the idea of ​​a League of Legends series has not always been well-regarded within Riot Games. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Rioters Christian Linke and Alex Yee, both showrunners of the series that is now on Netflix, said that the initial idea was rejected 7 years ago by the company.

“I remember going to them [os diretores da Riot] and saying ‘I think we could have an animated series about Vi, and it could be really cool’. Their first answer was no”, says Linke about the project’s first presentation. “I remember them saying, ‘If you have story ideas, bring them to the teams that do these things.’ We had CG teams and a film team that was exploring things, and I would go to the teams and everyone would say ‘no thanks’. So, I think we’ll have to do this ourselves”, he adds.

Continue after advertising

However, the intense partnership between Riot Games and Fortiche Production, a French company that produced some LoL animations, was what changed things in favor of Arcane. At one time or another, Linke ended up belittling his ambitious idea and managed to create a more realistic prototype of his idea for a League of Legends television series.

“I met these two artists from Russia and did some conceptual art and showed them. I then said ‘OK, give me $15,000 to make some 3D models’. I started talking to Fortiche and said: ‘I don’t know what this could be’, but we made a 3D model of Vi while I was working on the story”, says Linke during the interview. “So I said, ‘Now I need $60,000 to do some rudimentary animation tests,” he continues.

And the rest was history, as many players and fans can see in Arcane episodes. The latest episodes, inclusive, are scheduled to premiere next weekend on Netflix.

This Thursday (18th), we reported that Arcane reached the mark of 34 million hours watched on Netflix. It also has the status of best series on the streaming platform on IMDb and debuted at #1 surpassing Round 6.