Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years can be seen from Pernambuco; know how and when to observe | Pernambuco

The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years takes place at dawn on Friday (19) and can be observed by anyone in Pernambuco. The best time in the state is from 4:18 am, when the natural phenomenon is more visible in the sky (check out how-to tips below).

Before that, the longest in duration was recorded on February 18, 1440, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). At the height of the phenomenon, the Moon will have more than 97% of its surface covered by the Earth’s shadow and will take on a reddish appearance.

The astrophysicist and professor at the Federal Rural University of Pernambuco (UFRPE) Antônio Carlos Miranda explained that the phenomenon can be observed from high places or with the free horizon, on the west side of the sky.

“Whoever is going to watch it must have the western horizon free. The moon will be low, very close to setting. If there’s a building or a mountain in front of you, you can’t see it. At the time of the eclipse, we will see the eclipsed moonset, just like the sunset,” he said.

According to Espaço Ciência, the eclipse will last exactly three hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, but in Pernambuco, viewing is possible between 4:18 am and 4:48 am, when the moon sets. Just before that, you can see that the satellite darkens, albeit subtly.

The astrophysicist explained that the phenomenon is considered the longest in the century because the movement of the Moon and Earth will be at a slower speed and further away from the Sun.

“As the speed is a little lower, the duration is longer. [… ] his peak [eclipse], which is when he has the strongest shadow, it will be from 4:18. The final part, we will almost not see because the moon will be setting. It will be around 7 am and the sun is already there”, he said.

According to him, whoever looks at the sky will see a reddish moon, but not completely hidden. “The moon won’t be completely gone, it gets a little reddish, that’s why it’s called the blood moon”, he said.

The tip, according to the professor, is to do a kind of test still at sunset this Thursday (18): if you can see it, you will be able to observe the eclipse. “Take the test where you live or in a high place. If you go inside, without many buildings, it’s easy to see,” he declared.

Miranda also highlighted the importance of a phenomenon like this to arouse scientific curiosity in people. “This is important to arouse scientific curiosity in people, in this moment of denial. We need an injection of science into the vein”, he stated.

Moon eclipses happen several times a year. According to Espaço Ciência, the phenomenon is registered when the Earth is between the Sun and the Moon, blocking the light from the Sun that illuminates the natural satellite.

With the Earth’s shadow covering the Moon and the sunlight not reaching the lunar surface, an eclipse occurs, which only occurs when the Moon is in its full phase. In the specific case of the partial eclipse, the Earth’s shadow does not completely cover the Moon and a part of it remains illuminated.

According to Espaço Ciência, unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to observe with the naked eye and can be seen without special eye protection.

In addition to the partial eclipse of the moon, Friday night (19) will also feature a meteor shower of Leonidas, associated with the comet Tempel-Tuttle. According to the astrophysicist, whoever pays attention will be able to follow both phenomena.

“Meteor shower is better on a night when the sky is darker. The light of the full moon dims a little, not entirely, but you can enjoy both. See meteor and see eclipsed moon, it’s an astronomical program”, said the professor.

