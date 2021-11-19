Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years happened this Friday; see images

Since dawn this Friday (19), various parts of the world have been able to observe the longest partial eclipse of the Moon in 580 years, according to NASA.

According to the American space agency, the phenomenon – which lasted approximately 3 hours and 28 minutes – could be seen with the naked eye across North America, large parts of South America, as well as Polynesia, eastern Australia and northeastern Asia .

NASA predicts that such a long partial lunar eclipse will only happen again on February 8, 2669.

See images: