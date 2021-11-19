Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years happened this Friday; see images

Since dawn this Friday (19), various parts of the world have been able to observe the longest partial eclipse of the Moon in 580 years, according to NASA.
According to the American space agency, the phenomenon – which lasted approximately 3 hours and 28 minutes – could be seen with the naked eye across North America, large parts of South America, as well as Polynesia, eastern Australia and northeastern Asia .
NASA predicts that such a long partial lunar eclipse will only happen again on February 8, 2669.
See images:
The Moon orbits the Earth about once every 29 and a half days, explains astrophysicist and former NASA scientist Fred Espenak on his website.
Therefore, as it rotates around the planet, its position relative to the Sun causes it to change phase. We generally hear about four lunar phases: new moon, waning quarter, crescent, and full moon.
A lunar eclipse can only occur when the Moon is full. And it happens if the Moon is passing through a portion of the Earth’s shadow.
It depends. Penumbral eclipses are difficult to observe because they are so subtle, says Espenak.
However, partial eclipses can be seen with the naked eye. The most impressive are total eclipses, as the Moon appears red.
Unlike when it comes to a solar eclipse, lunar eclipses can be observed safely without the need for protection.
What are the diferences?
We already know that the lunar eclipse happens when the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow and this blocks the arrival of the sun’s rays.
The solar eclipse, on the other hand, occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, which is only possible during the New Moon phase.
How often do they occur?
The eclipses are repeated during the Saros cycle, a period that lasts approximately 18 years and 11 days, according to NASA.
Two to four times a year, the Moon passes through part of the shadows of the Earth’s penumbra or threshold, and that’s how eclipses occur, according to Espenak.