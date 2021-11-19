Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years takes place this Friday; see images

Since dawn this Friday (19), various parts of the world have been able to observe the longest partial eclipse of the Moon in 580 years, according to NASA. According to the American space agency, the phenomenon – which lasted approximately 3 hours and 28 minutes – could be seen with the naked eye across North America, large parts of South America, as well as Polynesia, eastern Australia and northeastern Asia . NASA predicts that such a long partial lunar eclipse will only happen again on February 8, 2669. See images: 1 in 5 At dawn this Friday (19), the second and last lunar eclipse of 2021 occurred. The longest partial eclipse in 580 years. Credit: Photo: Gisele Pimenta/Framephoto/Estadão Content

two in 5 Partial Eclipse of the Moon can be seen in the American capital of Washington. Credit: Reuters

3 in 5 North America had the best visibility for the event. Credit: Reuters

4 in 5 The phenomenon can also be seen in South America, as in the city of Toledo/PR, for example. Credit: Photo: Gisele Pimenta/Framephoto/Estadão Content

5 in 5 Partial lunar eclipse is seen in Toledo, Paraná. Credit: Photo: Gisele Pimenta/Framephoto/Estadão Content

The Moon orbits the Earth about once every 29 and a half days, explains astrophysicist and former NASA scientist Fred Espenak on his website. Therefore, as it rotates around the planet, its position relative to the Sun causes it to change phase. We generally hear about four lunar phases: new moon, waning quarter, crescent, and full moon. A lunar eclipse can only occur when the Moon is full. And it happens if the Moon is passing through a portion of the Earth’s shadow.