Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years to be seen from Brazil this Friday – Science

O lunar eclipse The longest partial in the last 580 years will take place at dawn this Friday, the 19th, and can be seen from Brazil. The phenomenon starts at around 4:19 am GMT and is expected to last just over three hours. In the country, the best time to observe the eclipse is at the initial time, according to astrophysicist Roberto Costa, from the Astronomy Department of the University of São Paulo (USP).

The best places to watch the eclipse are high places or with an open horizon. The Moon will be on the west side of the sky – that is, in the same place where the Sun sets. “Whoever manages to see the Moon at the moment it is setting, it will be possible to see the reddish color that the Moon acquires in eclipses”, stated Roberto Costa.

Visibility will also be greater in the regions North and Midwest of the country, as the phenomenon will be more intense when the moon is setting. In places with unfavorable weather conditions it should not be possible to see it. It is the case of São Paulo, which will have a cold front during the early hours of this Friday.

Furthermore, an hour before the eclipse actually begins, the Moon enters the outer part of Earth’s shadow and darkens, albeit subtly.

At the height of the eclipse, 97% of the Moon’s surface will be covered by Earth’s shadow and will take on a reddish appearance. This is expected to happen at 6 am, but as the satellite will already be below the horizon in Brazil, it will no longer be possible to see it. The last time there was such a long partial eclipse was on February 18, 1440, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).

understand the phenomenon

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon align so that the planet is between the two stars. When this happens, the Moon is covered by the Earth’s shadow and takes on a reddish color.

The red color happens thanks to the Rayleigh Scattering phenomenon, which is the same one that explains “why blue skies and red sunsets,” according to NASA. “During a lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red because the only sunlight that hits the Moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere. The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear. It’s like every sunrise. and sunsets of the world were projected on the Moon”, informs the agency on its website.

Friday’s eclipse is considered partial because not the entire surface of the Moon will be covered by Earth’s shadow. This phenomenon is more common than a total lunar eclipse, when the entire satellite is covered by the planet’s shadow, called an umbra. The last total took place on May 26 this year, but it was not possible to see it from Brazil.

Unlike solar eclipses, Lunar eclipses are safe to look at with the naked eye and can be seen without special eye protection.

Proof that the Earth is round

According to astrophysicist Roberto Costa, from USP, eclipses like the one on Friday, which occur when the Moon is close to setting, have been considered since ancient Greece as evidence that the Earth’s shape is round.

In the argument of the Greeks, if the Earth were flat and the eclipse occurred with the Moon close to the western horizon, the shadow cast on the satellite would not have the shape of a disk, but a bar. This is because the Sun, at the time the Moon sets, is on the opposite side of the Earth. “This is an irrefutable argument, which is proof to this day,” said Roberto Costa.

The eclipse, both lunar and solar, is a common phenomenon. They happen annually and are easily predicted by astronomers. But because they are observable in the sky, they tend to arouse scientific curiosity in people. “Because they are recurrent, they indicate that there are a number of interesting things for that to happen, such as the laws of physics that explain it. They end up having a great potential to arouse interest”, declared the professor.