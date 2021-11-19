Longest partial lunar eclipse since 1440 can be seen from Manaus | Manaus | The Critique | Amazon – Amazon

It is this Friday (19) that the phenomenon of the ‘reddish moon’ will be more visible during the peak of the eclipse, at 5:03 am.

Manaus and much of South America will be able to admire an “almost total” lunar eclipse from Thursday to Friday (19), the longest of its kind since 1440.

The eclipse, in which the strongest phase 99.1% of the Moon’s visible surface will be darkened (on Friday at 06:03 GMT), will also be visible from parts of northeast Asia, Polynesia and eastern Australia, but not from Europe or Africa, noted the US space agency NASA on its website dedicated to Earth’s natural satellite.

This phenomenon will begin at 04:19 (Eastern time), when the moon enters the Earth’s shadow.

For ground-based observers, the lunar disk will appear to be nibbled slowly.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned. Our natural satellite is in Earth’s shadow, which hides it from view. If the alignment is not perfect, the eclipse is not total.

The November 19 eclipse may only be partial, it will have a total duration of 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds and will be the longest since the February 18, 1440, which lasted 23 seconds longer.

At 5:45 am EDT, more than 95% of the lunar disk will be in shadow and the moon will turn reddish as the Earth’s atmosphere deflects the red rays of sunlight into its cone of shadow.

This phenomenon will be more visible during the peak of the eclipse, at 06:03 GMT. At 7:47 am, the moon will be fully visible again.

According to NASA, it will be necessary to wait until February 8, 2669 to witness a partial eclipse of greater duration (3 hours and 30 minutes) than that of Friday. A total eclipse is expected in less than a year, on November 8, 2022, and will last for 3 hours and 40 minutes.

The spectacle can be seen with the naked eye without any danger, unlike solar eclipses. Binoculars, glasses and telescopes will allow you to enjoy it even more, as long as the sky is clear enough.

*With information from AFP