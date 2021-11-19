Losail has a hot and blue sky Friday for Qatar GP training

All angles of the controversial dispute between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Brazil (Video: Formula 1)

Friday (19) at the Losail circuit, in Qatar, dawned before two expectations: first, by the FIA’s decision on the incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the São Paulo GP after a request for revision by Mercedes; second, for the very beginning of track activities on the newest track to host the Formula 1 World Cup.

The country, which will host the FIFA World Cup within a year, is known for its intense heat, which is a little milder at the end of the year, but still delivers high temperatures. Over the weekend, the weather forecasts an ambient temperature close to 30ºC. The rain forecast is practically nil for the next three days.

Curve view of Losail, stage of the F1 Qatar GP (Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

This Friday, the weather forecasts a maximum ambient temperature of 28ºC, with a thermal sensation of 29ºC and wind speed around 14 km/h. This climatic factor brings some concern, as the wind tends to bring more sand to the track and, therefore, will make life more difficult for competitors due to the lack of grip on the asphalt.

The first free practice of the weekend of the Formula 1 Qatar GP is scheduled to start at 7:30 am (GMT-3), while the second session is scheduled for 11:00 am, always with live broadcasting on the subscription channel BandSports and of the F1 TV Pro streaming service.

Formula 1 accelerates this weekend with the debutante GP of Qatar, which will be played at the Losail circuit. O BIG PRIZE follow all track activities LIVE and in REAL TIME.

