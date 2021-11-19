Lucas Braga trains on the field to reinforce Santos in the derby; Kevin Malthus advances | saints

Santos performed again this Thursday afternoon after beating Chapecoense 1-0, in the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. It was Peixe’s first training session, at CT Rei Pelé, with an eye on the derby against Corinthians, on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Recovered from a thigh discomfort, Lucas Braga trained on the field. In Marinho’s absence, with a problem at the same location, the striker should return to the starting lineup against Corinthians after not facing Atlético-GO and Chapecoense.

Thursday was also special for defensive midfielder Kevin Malthus. In recovery from knee surgery after an injury suffered in August, the boy returned to running on CT Rei Pelé’s lawn, but he is still far from returning to the games.

– We all know that the return process after a torn knee ligament is long. During this period, I just thought about going back to my daily life again. I’m doing it in three months after the injury. I know that I still have a lot to evolve in this recovery and I will fight for it. But going back to running on the lawn has already been a great achievement in my recovery process – said Kevin Malthus.

1 of 2 Kevin Malthus walks alongside physical therapist Tom Lucas Pierin — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC Kevin Malthus walks alongside physiotherapist Tom Lucas Pierin — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

For the derby against Corinthians, coach Fábio Carille also counts on the return of defender Kaiky, who served a suspension against Chapecoense.