Luciano Szafir parades at SPFW with a colostomy bag after coviding

Actor, businessman and model Luciano Szafir opened stylist Walério Araújo’s fashion show at the 52nd edition of SPFW (São Paulo Fashion Week) showing his colostomy bag, an item he started using four months ago after complications from covid-19.

The actor paraded with the purpose of drawing attention to the cause of those who have the same condition – the National Day of People with ostomy was celebrated last Tuesday (16).

Szafir asked the stylist for a personalized outfit to make the bag visible, as a way of combating prejudice against those who have a stoma.

“I want to break prejudice, normalize and make people understand that a stoma patient does not need to suffer deprivation. Normal life. And, hopefully, that this action changes the view that many still have about who uses an ostomy bag”, says Szafir.

Hospitalization of Luciano Szafir

The 52-year-old artist was admitted to Hospital Samaritano on June 22 after testing positive for covid-19 for the second time. The actor opted for hospitalization after feeling the first symptoms.

Luciano underwent emergency surgery on July 7 after complications caused by the virus. He was transferred to Copa Star hospital one day after the procedure.

After the transfer, Sasha Meneghel, daughter of Luciano Szafir with presenter Xuxa, interrupted her honeymoon and returned to Brazil to follow her father’s painting.

Szafir was only released at the end of July and has been working to recover from the illness ever since.