Luciano Szafir parades with an ostomy bag and moves the web

Luciano Szafir, actor, caused this Thursday (18), while parading in the Sao Paulo Fashion Week (SPFW), by the stylist’s brand Walério Araújo, with one ostomy bag, because of his treatment with covid-19.

Who was thrilled with the presence of the father was Sasha Meneghel, model, and her husband, singer and ex-gospel João Figueiredo, who were in the audience and also in the dressing room hanging out with the actor.

Last month, Lucian revealed the sequels that he still faces due to his long treatment of covid-19, which almost took the Record TV actor to death.

“The colostomy bag doesn’t even bother me, because it was the surgery that saved my life. Covid’s worst sequel is the pain I’ve been feeling in my legs, but that will pass too. Thank you for your concern”, he confessed.

emotion on the catwalks

In post, Luciano Szafir did not hide the emotion when parading with the ostomy bag, symbol of its fight against covid-19.

“Today is a very happy day for me! Walking on @spfw and making people aware of the importance of using an ostomy bag were my goals for the day. I’ve been planning this for a long time and this surprise at the show was thought out in every detail. I can only thank @walerioaraujo, a stylist who joined the cause and who, with elegance, creativity and good humor, made it happen. And, of course, I showed the bag I’ve been using for months, the Sensura Mio, by @coloplastativaestomia, which fits perfectly to my body, discreet and offers me security, comfort, well-being and quality of life. The message I want to give everyone is that the ostomy does not define anyone! Let’s be happy as we are, let’s accept others as they are and give thanks for the opportunities that life brings us!”, he vented.

Luciano Szafir. Photo: AgNews/ Francisco Cepeda

Luciano Szafir. Photo: AgNews/ Francisco Cepeda

Sasha and her husband João Figueiredo. Photo: AgNews/ Eduardo Martins

Sasha and Luciano. Photo: AgNews/ Eduardo Martins

