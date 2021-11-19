Luciano Szafir surprises by showing an ostomy bag at SPFW. Photo: Francisco Cepeda/ AgNews

Luciano Szafir surprised everyone by opening the stylist’s show Walério Araújo at São Paulo Fashion Week. The actor entered the runway ready to show off his ostomy bag (also known as a colostomy bag), an item he started using four months ago, after complications from Covid-19.

In the week that celebrates the National Day of People with Ostomy, which took place on Tuesday, November 16, the actor paraded with the purpose of drawing attention to the cause of those who have the same condition. To do this, she asked the stylist for a personalized outfit to make the bag visible, as a way to combat prejudice against those who have a stoma and show that this is not a reason for aversion, sadness, shame or reclusion.

Like many Brazilians, Szafir was reborn when he had the opportunity to correct a problem in his bowel resulting from a sequel to Covid-19, a disease that hit him for the second time in the middle of this year. At the time, he started using the bag and since then he has been daily thanking him for the chance he had to stay alive, something that would have been impossible without it.

“I want people to be able to see that this can happen to anyone. This surgery saved my life and I have no reason to be ashamed to wear an ostomy bag”, he says, adding: “After so many years, this show had everything to be very special for me. In addition to my return to the catwalks, I saw that it was the perfect opportunity to defend a noble and very important cause for our society. I want to break prejudice, normalize and make people understand that a person with a stoma does not need to suffer deprivation. Normal life. And, hopefully, that this action changes the view that many still have about who uses an ostomy bag” Luciano Szafir talks about ostomy bag.

The actor says that, until undergoing the surgery, he had no idea of ​​this universe of those who use an ostomy bag. Therefore, he feels responsible for breaking any taboo related to the topic and showing that it is possible to have a free life like anyone else:

“Those who don’t know, judge and, even unintentionally, have prejudiced attitudes. Whether it’s time to hire an employee, relate affectionately, among other things.” In addition, Szafir warns that the service and respect for those who use purses are a permanent action in society: “Public restrooms for those who use purses are urgent. They have to be designed so that emptying is done in a hygienic and comfortable way. Why is it so difficult for this to become law throughout Brazil?”.

Right after the surgery, the Danish company Coloplast offered the actor the most modern and advanced ostomy bag on the market, being the most sold worldwide: the SenSura Mio. The actor confirms that the model brought him practicality, safety, best quality life and simplicity when using or changing the bag: “At the beginning, I was afraid and a little difficult, something normal given the new thing. But everything is a matter of adaptation and soon it became routine”. And he adds: “I didn’t stop doing anything because of the scholarship. I returned to normal life and the proposal is precisely to show that the scholarship does not define anyone.”

