Lula on invitation to invade Iraq: ‘I had another war: hunger’ – Politics

Former President Lula gives lectures across Europe (photo: PT/Reproduction) During his tour of Europe, former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) participated, this Thursday (11/18), in the opening of the seminar Multilateral cooperation and regional recovery after COVID-19, in Madrid, at Spain.

At the event, which was attended by former Spanish president Jos Luis Rodrguez Zapatero, Lula condemned what he considers “an unacceptable concentration of income on the planet, while millions of families live with the most cruel of the world’s wounds”: hunger.

When talking about the matter, Lula mentioned that former US president George Bush tried to convince him to approve the entry of Brazil into the Iraq war.

“In 2002, I went to visit Bush and he came with a 40-minute lecture showing me how important it was to end terrorism. This made an appeal for Brazil to participate in what he called an extraordinary fight to end terrorism by invading Iraq. I simply said to him: I don’t know Saddam Hussein,” he said.

According to Lula, during the conversation he said that Iraq was very far from Brazil and that he was already facing another war.

“I had another war: the famine. In my country, famine reached 54 million people. And this war I would fight and I would win”, he added.

The former president also said that the world needs a deep reconstruction on the foundations of equality, fraternity, humanism, democratic values ​​and social justice. “Because even if COVID survives, 800 million people today cannot escape another terrible scourge: hunger,” he said.

“I know the pain that hunger causes in human beings, because I lived in the skin”, he said. “I was born in one of the poorest regions in Brazil, the son of a poor, illiterate and struggling mother, who raised her eight children alone. I faced hunger, child labor, unemployment, injustices”, he reported.