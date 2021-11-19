Lunar Eclipse was the longest in nearly 600 years; see the best photos

At dawn this Friday (19) the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years occurred. The phenomenon started shortly after 4:00 am and enchanted a lot of people, even though we – Brazilians – couldn’t observe the spectacle in its entirety, as the moon set during the phenomenon.

The best observation point was in the northern region, in the state of Amazonas. The further south in the country, the less it was possible to see. But that didn’t stop people from trying to follow along. Remember that a lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth and Moon align so that the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. As the Moon moves, it enters the Umbra, which is the shadow of our planet.

publicity

It is at this moment that a piece of it seems to “disappear” in the sky, that is, it is immersed in the shadow. This Friday, it happened around 6:04 am. Unfortunately, for us, this “maximum” point of the eclipse was not visible, as by this time the Moon had already disappeared behind the horizon. In Brasília, for example, it got up at 5:33 am.

Unfortunately, the day dawned rainy in most parts of Brazil and this ended up frustrating those who set the alarm clock and were unable to observe the astronomical phenomenon. The good news is that where the sky was clear, no special equipment was needed for that, just a spot with a good view of the horizon.

This is what happened in João Pessoa, Paraíba, where our columnist Marcelo Zurita recorded the phenomenon from Praia do Cabo Branco. The proximity between the Moon and the horizon, and the reddish hue it took on during the eclipse, give the scene an almost surreal appearance:

Several photographers and astronomers in other parts of the Northeast and Midwest of Brazil were also blessed with clear skies, and made these images:

Matias Alves, by Senator Pompeu, CE

Eneida Pereira, from João Pessoa, PB

Adésia Pereira, from Divinópolis, MG

Alexsandro Mota, from Conceição do Coité, BA

Eneida Pereira, from João Pessoa, PB

Felipe Sérvulo, Taperoá, PB

Pedro Augusto de Jesus , Goiânia, GO

Rammony Barbosa, João Pessoa, PB

Vitor Heleno, Taperoá, PB

Eclipse time-lapse. By Adésia Pereira, from Divinópolis, MG

The eclipse was also seen across North America and much of South America. In addition to being visible later in parts of Northeast Asia, Polynesia and eastern Australia, but not Europe or Africa, according to the agency. US spacecraft, NASA.

The phenomenon had a total duration of 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds and, therefore, is the longest partial eclipse since February 18, 1440, when it lasted 23 seconds longer. Also according to NASA, it will be necessary to wait until February 8, 2669 to be able to witness another partial eclipse of longer duration, of 3 hours and 30 minutes. A total eclipse is expected in less than a year, on November 8, 2022, lasting 3 hours and 40 minutes.

The long duration of the eclipse was due to orbital mechanics, as on the 19th the Moon is almost at the farthest point from Earth in its orbit, called Apogee. Furthermore, it also moved with the slower speed. Therefore, it took more than 100 minutes from the moment of the “first contact” with the Earth’s shadow (the entry into the Penumbra) until it was almost completely covered.

The lunar eclipse was broadcast live on Space.com – Image: Playback / Space

Lunar Eclipse was the longest in nearly 600 years – Image: Reproduction / Space

On Twitter, the event is the most talked about subject, see the best photos recorded by internet users around the world:

Luna’s partial eclipse (97% approx.)

November 19, 2021

siendo el second de los of the lunar eclipses of this year.

This lunar eclipse is the widest of all the siglo

Capture from Hermosillo, Sonora.

starts approx. 01:10 am to 02:50 am. pic.twitter.com/z5skHGEKaA — HOMERO GARCIA (@homerogm8) November 19, 2021

Read more:

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!