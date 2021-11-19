Luxembourg admits that Sampaio and Cruzeiro “managed” tie in 2nd time with a submission | cruise

The second half of the 1-1 draw between Sampaio Corrêa and Cruzeiro, at Castelão, displeased any and all spectators. He didn’t even have to be a fan of both teams to complain. Only one submission in 47 minutes. Fox coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, however, was not dissatisfied with the performance.

Asked about the team’s second consecutive bad performance – the other was in the 3-0 loss to Vitória –, the coach admitted that Sampaio and Cruzeiro managed the draw.

“Afterwards, we’ve been in football for a long time… both teams started to manage the result. I could go forward, but I played with the defender, with the steering wheel, I went to the side of the field, because the result advanced to 47 points”

The result took both teams to 47 points, virtually eliminating the risk of relegation for both.

– Regardless of not defining (permanence), the world has to fall so that a club with 47 points can fall. And we still have a game against Náutico, where we need to add points – said the coach, who also evaluated the chances created by Cruzeiro.

1 of 2 Luxembourg, Cruzeiro coach — Photo: Reproduction Luxembourg, coach of Cruzeiro — Photo: Reproduction

– We had two real chances, with Claudinho and Thiago. They had two, one didn’t. Then there was the set-piece goal, where Léo is very good.

In another questioning at the press conference, the coach said he doesn’t see a problem in managing the result, mainly because he left behind, sought equality and still have a game ahead of him at home. The draw in Maranhão means that Vitória can no longer reach Cruzeiro in the table.

– We played a game in which the draw result was interesting for both teams. They scored 1-0, we chased it, tied it, then managed the result. What’s the problem with managing, if you have the possibility to go a little further and have one more game at home?