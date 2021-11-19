Luxembourg alert: Cruzeiro advances for reinforcements in 2022, but still bumps into transfer ban | cruise

Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s statement, at last Thursday’s press conference, is a reflection of the reality that Cruzeiro is already finding in the market. Even before the end of Serie B, the club is looking for reinforcements for 2022. But it comes up against the questioning of the overthrow of the impediment, imposed by FIFA, from hiring.

According to the ge, Cruzeiro considers having advanced negotiations with at least two players suggested by Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The coach has already listed athletes and positions that Cruzeiro needs to seek for the next season.

They are “five to six” “quality” players for 2022. The coach also wants up-to-date wages. Luxembourg denies that these desires, not yet fulfilled, distance him from a renewal with the Cruzeiro. But the fact, now public, is that the coach does, the tripod revealed by ge last week

– People said that Luxembourg is getting further away, but I am getting closer, because I understand how Cruzeiro is doing. This isn’t putting the knife to anyone’s neck, it’s being consistent. Does Cruzeiro have to pay players? Have. But there may be a problem immediately, because Cruzeiro has had problems for a long time. People are wrong when they say I put the knife in the neck. We have to build a first division team, because the championship is going to be difficult and we need a level player, who play a second division as it is. Point.

1 of 2 Vanderlei Luxemburgo Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo Vanderlei Luxemburgo Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo

However, as the coach himself admitted at the press conference, Cruzeiro is still coming up against the ban on registering athletes. The president of Raposa, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, has already guaranteed that he will have the R$ 13 million to pay the debts. But Luxembourg wants agility.

“Noodles are eaten hot. If it gets cold, it gets bad”

– Do you go to the market with the businessmen knowing that Cruzeiro was not able to (solve) the transfer ban? So, we want to go to the market, we are talking to some people, but with my experience… The faster you go to the market, the more possibility of hiring players. The further it goes, in December, January, the players are being signed by other teams, because everyone will move now, finishing the second division and the first division. Everyone will move, and if we don’t have the real possibility of being hired, things get a little complicated – the coach showed concern.

Luxembourg’s concern is due to the fact that, while Cruzeiro does not get the “liberation”, there is uncertainty in the market about the hiring of players by Cruzeiro. A few weeks ago, the ge has been talking to people who work in the market, who show uncertainty about when the situation will be resolved by Cruzeiro. Internally, however, there is confidence that the situation will be resolved.

For this reason, Vanderlei Luxemburgo is concerned that other clubs may come forward in negotiations with athletes desired by Cruzeiro, as the “competitors” are free to register players.

“If the transfer ban is to arrive at the end of December or January, all the players in the market have already been signed. So, you are owed, you are late” – said Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

Cruzeiro has been looking for a way to make the resources available to pay the two FIFA debts that make it unfeasible. At the same time, the club is also working on the implementation of the club-company project, as well as the input of vast capital to bring the “house up to date”.