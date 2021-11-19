Luxembourg charges Cruzeiro for planning: ‘If you don’t pay a transfer ban, you don’t think 2022’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Luxembourg said that planning for next year is ready.

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo was more incisive in demanding the director of Cruzeiro for planning for the next season. Despite the 1-1 draw with Sampaio Corrêa, this Thursday, at Castelão stadium, for the penultimate round of Série B, did not mathematically guarantee the celestial club in the Second Division next year, the coach stressed that it will be necessary streamline planning for 2022, but that, for this, it is necessary to pay the approximately R$ 13.5 million of the transfer ban.

In Luxa’s view, the settlement of FIFA debts for the signing of midfielder Arrascaeta (1.151 million euros, around R$7.2 million) and striker Riascos (1.145 million dollars, approximately R$6.3 million) will be Fox’s biggest signing for next season.

“Already projecting next year, I think the first thing, the most important, the best signing for the next season is for Cruzeiro to understand that the market is very agile, very fast, things happen at a very high speed. ‘Noodles are eaten hot, if they get cold it’s really bad’. So I think the best hire is the [pagamento] of transfer ban. If you have the punishment, it’s no use thinking of any season for next year. because if the transfer ban If it arrives in January, or the end of December, all market players have already been signed. So you are in debt, you are late,” he said.

“The best hiring will be for the club to seek the resources, pursue it, so that we can be freed [da punição] and managers understand that they can take players to Cruzeiro, because the club has already paid the transfer ban and players will be able to be registered. […] And I already said this in a meeting with Sérgio [Rodrigues, presidente], that it is necessary to clear this from the transfer ban and remain free in the market”, he added.

Luxa also said that the planning is ready, but awaits the definition of the payment of the debt at FIFA. “The planning is already done, that’s the truth. I’m not going to set up the planning as of today, it’s been done for some time now, just waiting for the opportunity to put it into practice”, he concluded.

