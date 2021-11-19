Luxembourg charges transfer ban payment: “no payment, no market” – 11/19/2021

By determination of FIFA, Cruzeiro is barred from registering new contracts. Until he gets rid of the transfer ban, applied because of his debts to Defensor-URU and Mazatlán-MEX, for the purchases of Arrascaeta and Riascos, respectively, Fox cannot leave the reinforcements in playing conditions. After the 1-1 draw with Sampaio Corrêa, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo practically didn’t talk about the match. The coach highlighted the importance of getting rid of the transfer ban as soon as possible.

“To plan for the coming year, the first and most important thing, the best hiring that can happen is for Cruzeiro to understand that the market is agile. Noodles are eaten hot, if they get cold it’s bad. If the transfer ban arrives in January or the end of December, the best players will be signed and you’re late and you’re in debt”.

Adding up the debts with clubs in Uruguay and Mexico, Cruzeiro has to pay more than R$ 13 million to get rid of FIFA’s punishment. Luxembourg calls for an effort from the board to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

“It’s chasing after, it’s looking for resources, so that businessmen see Cruzeiro as a good place for players. How can I sign someone and only be able to register in January? It’s zeroing in on the transfer ban thing, so that we’re free in the market. The rest is all done, Sérgio already knows what has to be done. In my football manager’s mind, the transfer ban the faster pay, the more we will have agility in the market”, demanded Luxemburg.

The coach of Cruzeiro said again that he is interested in going to Toca da Raposa, but that nothing has been settled yet. In the words of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, the sequence of his work depends on whether or not to reinforce the cast for 2022.

“Next week, Serie B ends. Serie A will end soon after, and everyone is already on the move in search of reinforcements. Without paying, there is no market for Cruzeiro,” added Luxa.