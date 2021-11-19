Madero freezes IPO and says it will honor commitments until September 2022 | Companies

O Madero Group has registered operational improvement — loss falls and sales rise in the third quarter — but financial conditions have worsened this year, show the numbers published by the network today.

In an explanatory note to the balance sheet, it informs that it still records negative working capital of R$ 818 million, 66% above the negative R$ 493 million in December. This amount includes resources to rotate stocks, buy inputs and pay off short-term debt, for example.

In that same text, citing negative current, he says he has been renegotiating debts with banks, seeking new lines to reduce short-term debt, and has returned revenue to the same pre-pandemic levels. And understands that this is enough to pay off short-term obligations through September 2022, before or on the due date.

The extension changed debt maturities with banks from July 2021 and from January 2022 to July 2022 (that is, up to one year more).

“The administration considers that, with the actions taken, and those in the final stages of completion, they will provide the necessary conditions to honor all the commitments assumed in the next 12 months”, he says in the explanatory note published today.

The company also informs that it has postponed the initial public offering of shares (IPO) until market conditions improve, such as the Value had already anticipated in early October.

Without the money from the offer to balance its capital structure, Madero needs to maintain these negotiations to seek resources in the market, sources say.



According to the material, the net loss reached R$ 25.2 million from July to September, a decrease of almost 11% over the loss of a year earlier, and net sales rose 66.6% in the same period, to around R$ 310 million. Profitability (net margin) remains negative, but the index improved, from -15.1% in September 2020 to -8.1% this year.

Regarding the capital structure indicators, the data show worsening. The company even presented operating profit, but the financial result became the number.

Gross debt maturing in the short term (up to 12 months) rose 91% over the end of 2020, to BRL 667 million, and debt maturing in the long term (over 12 months) was practically stable, at BRL 350 millions.

According to data published today, Madero’s cash fell almost 31% in September over the end of last year, to R$ 32.5 million. In other words, gross debt rises, cash falls and, soon, net debt grows.

This amount until September totals R$981 million, up 50% over the end of 2020 — the biggest increase was in the lines for working capital.

In balance sheet material, the company says the growth in debt reflected “the need to support operations during the second wave of the pandemic.” It also informs that the debt grew to support “the company’s expansion strategy”. The group opened 27 stores until September and made investments in the central kitchen.

In June, in a note in the balance sheet for the first quarter, Madero informed that, at the beginning of the year, there were no guarantees that it would be able to honor its short-term debts before maturity, so the company sought new agreements with banks, and has been working in this sense.



Still in the middle of the year, in June, the network negotiated a “waiver” (a kind of forgiveness) from at least two banks, Bradesco and BTG, for failing to comply with financial indicators that it would have to follow according to the conditions of the loan agreement (CDCA issuance and CCB, respectively). If the waiver could not be obtained, the banks could demand early payment of the debt, which the network would have difficulty doing.

Also according to the balance sheet, in September the company issued a CCB of R$ 30 million with BTG Pactual, guaranteed by an investment of 10% of the debt issued. Interest bears the CDI rate plus 9.5% per annum and matures in July 2022.

O Value found that the company is analyzing a new debt operation in the market, which may be an issue of CRA (Certificate of Agribusiness Receivables), Fixed Income securities backed by real estate and agribusiness credits, at interest rates at current market levels. Recent renegotiations of lines with banks by the company have already considered higher rates. The company has farms and real estate.

The Madero Group also informed that it has the goal of moving forward with an IPO “as soon as the capital market presents conditions for carrying out an operation within the parameters that the company deems appropriate”, it says in the material. And in the text, it admits the importance of this offer for the indebtedness level of the business.

He says that an IPO “combined with the return to normality of operations with a consequent impact on earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation, will substantially impact the company’s capital structure”.