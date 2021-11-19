Magalu enters the game development market

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

Magalu, a company that is digitizing Brazilian retail, is making another move in the games market, this time with the objective of strengthening the Brazilian industry in the sector. The company – which recently acquired the Jovem Nerd and Canaltech content portals, and is in the process of finalizing the purchase of the e-commerce KaBuM! – launched this Wednesday, 17, a public call for financial support and mentoring to video game developer studios. The initiative takes place in partnership with the BIG Festival, the largest gaming event in Latin America.

The project will support the development of hyper-casual games (hobby-type) ready or still in the process of being created. 100,000 reais will be allocated to three selected projects.

With this unprecedented action, Magalu Games – the company’s branch in the sector – will initially work with a new publishing model, creating games and promoting these games mainly to its SuperApp users – which reached the mark of 37.9 million active users . In addition to investing in the development of demos, the company will also make available to studios its entire ecosystem of companies and platforms – such as Magalu Ads, for digital marketing, and Jovem Nerd, a content production channel.

According to Estadão, the initiative may explore other paths further ahead, such as PCs and consoles, with higher development costs.